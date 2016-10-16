Companies propose turning trash into renewable energy

Representatives from both companies presented their proposal at an open house at Dakota County Technical College in early October. The companies presented to the Rosemount City Council in May.

Enerkem was founded in 2000 and employs around 200 people across several facilities. The privately-owned company has developed a technology that converts household garbage that can't be recycled or composted into biofuels and renewable chemicals.

"We do try to be good stewards of what God has given us," said John Domke, division vice president with SKB Environmental. "I see this as the way that our kids and our grandkids will deal with their waste — they're not going to landfill it anymore."

This garbage-turned-fuel can be anything from used pizza boxes to plastic films to wood construction waste — basically anything that contains carbon that can be recycled through a chemical process, explained Dave McConnell, vice president for business development in North America.

In Enerkem's biorefining process, municipal solid waste — home and office garbage that is thrown out each day — is collected and pre-processed at the facility to remove recyclables, organic materials, and inert materials like glass and rocks. The remaining material is shredded into a fluff, then fed into a series of storage bunkers.

Processing begins when the material is moved into the bottom of a fluidized bed gasifier operating at a temperature of about 600 degrees Celsius (more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit).

As oxygen and steam is injected into the gasifier, the material starts to decompose into synthesis gas or syngas, a fuel gas made of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide.

The syngas goes through a four-stage cleaning process to remove contaminants like chlorine, ammonia and sulfur. The clean syngas then runs through a converter to be turned into methanol and, eventually, ethanol, McConnell explained.

There can be a small amount of waste through the process, usually when inert materials aren't fully screened from the garbage at the beginning of the process. This aggregate waste, as well as discharge waste from the cleaning process, is collected and can be recycled or put in an industrial landfill.

"We're working with some cement industries to use that as an alternative fuel," said McConnell.

SKB and Enerkem would like to build the $200 million facility adjacent to SKB's construction debris landfill on Highway 55 near the intersection with Highway 52 in Rosemount. Adding the Enerkem facility would help turn the area from an industrial park into an eco-business park, said Domke.

The location in Rosemount would also put the facility along the discharge line for the Metropolitan Council's Empire Wastewater Treatment Facility off of 197th Street West in Farmington. This location means the facility could use the recycled water in the biorefining process before it's discharged into the Mississippi River.

"This is about as close as you're going to get to zero waste," Domke said. "The whole project is reusing or recycling or reprocessing."

A test case for this process is in place in the city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. By removing recyclable and compostable material disposed of in the city's garbage, then running the rest through Enerkem's biorefining process, the city can keep 90 percent of its waste out of landfills, McConnell said.

However, there are many steps to complete before the project could become a reality.

Rosemount Senior Planner Kyle Klatt said the company has submitted an application to update the city's comprehensive land use plan and rezone portions of the property to allow for this type of industrial development. The application also includes a site plan for the project.

However, the city of Rosemount won't move forward on those applications until an environmental review of the site is complete so officials understand the potential environmental impacts, Klatt said.

The exact nature of the environmental review is still being determined, but will likely involve the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Klatt said.

If the project is given the green light, there may be financial benefits to the city of Rosemount. In his presentation, McConnell anticipated increased taxes, newly-created jobs, and fees associated with garbage hauling and disposal at the landfill.

The company is also working with the University of Minnesota to complete an economic impact study for the proposed facility, and has met with Dakota County Technical College to discuss training and employment opportunities, McConnell said.