Frontier's Vantage TV open for business next month

Farmington and Rosemount, along with Lakeville, Burnsville and Apple Valley, have completed their portion of the legal process to invite Frontier Communication to sell cable subscriptions in the five-city area.

Frontier says with those approvals behind them, residents should start seeing advertising for Vantage TV, the brand for their cable product, in the next few weeks.

"We're super excited to be able to bring a very vibrant product to these communities," said George Meskowski, area general manager for Frontier.

Frontier is not new to Minnesota. It has offered phone and internet service for decades, with its headquarters for a seven-state region in Burnsville.

The cable portion, however, is new and is being offered first to those five cities in Minnesota, partly because Frontier already has infrastructure there. Residents in the Twin Cities get their cable services from another vendor.

A retail store will open next month in Rosemount, on Cedar Avenue next to Ole Piper Inn.

Vantage TV offers the triple play of voice, high-speed internet access and video with a package that starts with 200 channels, Meskowski said. Also included is Netflix and a Wi-Fi set top box that makes hook up much easier.

"The customer can take the TV any place in their home," said Christy Reap, from Frontier's communication office.

How much will all of this cost? That will depend on what the customer buys.

"Our marketing team is currently working on that," Meskowski said. "It will be very competitive."

Because Frontier already has infrastructure in place for phone and internet, there isn't much need for laying more cable.

"You won't see much digging at all," he said.

Contracts for cable services with the cities are called franchise agreements. These set the terms of the provision of the cable services and the fees charged by the city for use of the public right of ways. Farmington, Rosemount and Apple Valley are all part of the same cable commission.

With Charter Communications having been the sole cable franchise in Farmington, Farmington City Council members said they were happy that residents would now have a choice.

"Competition is good," council member Tim Pitcher said.

The Rosemount City Council also approved Frontier's franchise agreement last week.