The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dinham Lake in Ellsburg Township, about 35 miles northwest of Duluth.

According to the sheriff's office:

Deputies who responded to the call learned that the boat, with four people aboard, struck a dock and boat lift, and that one person had been thrown into the water on impact. That individual, identified as Ann Marie Delanghe, 54, of Burnsville, Minn., was rescued from the water by several witnesses on shore, and taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, where she died from her injuries.

Alcohol, speed and nighttime operation of the boat are believed to be factors in the crash, and the driver of the boat, a 50-year-old Duluth man, is being investigated for criminal vehicular homicide, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office identified the other passengers on the boat as Ernest Delanghe, 57, of Burnsville, Minn., and Cindy Deroche, 45, of Duluth. Two of those aboard were taken to Essentia Health-Virginia; the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The fourth person refused medical transport.

Other agencies responding to the incident included the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia Ambulance, and the Ellsburg and Cotton fire departments and first responders.

---

Askov man injured in crash

ASKOV, Minn. — An Askov man was critically injured late Saturday night when his motorcycle struck a car exiting Interstate 35 in Pine County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Volvo station wagon driven by David Nickles, 53, of Askov, was exiting southbound I-35 in Finlayson Township at 10:45 a.m. and turning to travel east on Highway 23, when it collided with Steven Mark Christensen's westbound Harley Davidson. Christensen, 58, of Askov, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. His niece, Toni Alleman, told the News Tribune Sunday evening that Christensen suffered a broken back and spinal cord damage in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the state patrol. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.