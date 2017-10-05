Rosemount Police Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Simonson kicked off the Pink Police Patch fundraising campaign in Rosemount.

"This is pretty exciting for us to be the first agency to wear the pink patches, and we have chosen the American Cancer Society to fund their research efforts because everyone is affected in some way by cancer and many have loved ones who have survived or lost their lives to cancer," Simonson said.

Stating how his mother-in-law is a breast cancer survivor and his wife's aunt, too, Simonson said his two young daughters are now at a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer due to the strong heredity factor.

Last year Simonson contacted Irwin, California, to find out how their police department raised funds for cancer research. He spent many hours in the past year working on the paperwork to make this a fundraising reality.

Promoting the Pink Patch campaign on social media feeds, all Rosemount police squad cars will sport pink license plates funded by the Rosemount's Carbone's restaurant.

"We think it is pretty cool our squad cars will have pink license plates and pink ribbons and we think that will start conversations," Simonson said.

The public is welcome to join the Rosemount Police Department on the Walk for A Cure breast cancer fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The police invite the community to join them sporting the pink patches.

Personal testimony

Simonson shared the first pink patch with Shelly Milton in the mail a few months back. As a former police department employee, he knew the patch would offer hope and touch her personally.

"My husband and I starting crying when we opened it up and saw the patch and read the letter," Milton said.

Milton, 49, is a breast cancer survivor who fought off the disease after she was diagnosed with cancer on Valentine's Day 2014. That was a Friday early morning when she was working at Rosemount Police Department.

Milton swears she healed in full recovery due to in part because of the strong, sensitive outreach, love and support that came from staff at the department.

That day she recalls how Simonson sat with her as she took in the bad news.

"Within such a short time, the whole department circled their wagons and helped me get through it," Milton said. That included emotional support by listening and by giving food and even sharing vacation hours when she ran out of time off to seek treatment and recovery from a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"They opened up their entire lives to help me and my family to help me get through it, and they took care of my boys when they were young because my husband had to keep working," Milton said. "They really invited their families, their spouses and their parents to help and it was just a huge, overwhelming outpouring of support."

Milton said this Pink Patch Project will allow officers to connect and share meaningful dialogue about cancer since officers come into contact with so many people each day for so many reasons.

When a person gets a cancer diagnosis, the world gets a lot smaller, Milton said.

"Everyone person in that department is phenomenal and when you have a great community like Rosemount, it is great to share that," she added.

The public is welcome to buy Rosemount Police pink patches for $10 or pink bracelets at police headquarters. Donations are welcomed and can be delivered or mailed in October.

The whole police department staff have special pink apparel to support the campaign and raise awareness. Each year moving forward, the police plan to wear these special uniforms to raise awareness and connect with the public.

No city funds were used to purchase the patches.

"Our officers donated money to create the patches and we like them and will be proud to wear them for a good cause — the pink is very visible on the dark uniforms," Simonson said. "We want to create conversations about the disease that impacts everyone."

Police badge collection

Simonson, 39, shows off the six different police badges that have been worn by Rosemount police. Personally, he collects police patches and has more than 1,300 police badges worn by Minnesota law enforcement and other police from across the country and world.

His personal police badge collection began a few years into his career when he starting trading and buying police badges when traveling or on family road trips. He keeps a few badges in a small display box.

"The patches have been a unique identifier by law enforcement agencies for 60 to 70 years," he said.

Many who work in public safety have worn the badges of honor, including fire and the military police.

"My father-in-law wore one in the U.S. Marines and each unit has its patches that go back to World War II," Simonson said. "The significance of the patches goes back to each department's pride and mission."

Simonson is hoping the Pitch Patch effort will spread across Dakota County.

"My goal is to make this a countywide effort next year," he said.

Police face more scrutiny across the country today, Simonson said.

"This will help connect us to our community since we are all human and the patches will break down those conversations," he said.

Pink Patch details

What: Rosemount Police Department is partnering with American Cancer Society in the Pink Patch Project campaign to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. This is the first known department to wear the pink police patches.

Who: The public can donate throughout the month of October.

How: Donations can be taken or mailed to: Rosemount Police Department, 2875 145th St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068. Checks can be made out to American Cancer Society. Connect on Facebook with the Rosemount Police Department.

The public can buy the Rosemount Police Pink Patches for $10 at police headquarters. Pink cancer awareness bracelets will be sold for $2.

Donations are welcomed and can be delivered or mailed in October and proceeds will be presented to American Cancer Society at the end of the campaign.

While other law enforcement agencies across the nation have participated in the Pink Project for several years, Rosemount police will be the first agency in Minnesota to wear pink patches in support of cancer awareness.