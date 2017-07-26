Fire hits Spectro Alloys

Fire crews and police were called at 8:58 p.m. to Spectro Alloys, 13220 Doyle Path East.

The fire was located in one baghouse and one large piece of equipment that cleans air from one of the aluminum recycling furnaces. There were no reported injuries.

Rosemount Fire was assisted by Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, Hastings and Eagan fire departments. Together, the fire teams worked for six hours to extinguish the fire. Mendota Heights and Apple Valley fire departments were staged on site in case they were needed.

The fire was extinguished and the scene cleared by 2:56 a.m. Monday.

"We are extremely grateful for the effort of all emergency responders — many of whom are volunteers," Spectro Alloys said in a statement that credited firefighters with preventing the fire from spreading to any buildings or surrounding equipment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The company sells aluminum and provides sourcing solutions.