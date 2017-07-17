Quick reminder of limited vehicle services in Minnesota

Services will be available again on Tuesday, July 25. Customers are encouraged to call their local office before visiting during these dates. Contact information is available at dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/locations/Pages/default.aspx.

Listed below is the schedule of the DPS-DVS starting today, July 17.

July 17

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·All driver and vehicle services are available at local offices, including tab renewal, title transfers, driver's license or ID card renewals and applications, etc.

July 18

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·All driver and vehicle services are available at local offices, including tab renewal, title transfers, driver's license or ID card renewals and applications, etc.

July 19

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·All driver and vehicle services are available at local offices, including tab renewal, title transfers, driver's license or ID card renewals and applications, etc.

July 20

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application are unavailable.

·Driver's license, permit or identification card renewal and application services will be available; however, some offices may have different hours or be closed. Customers should call their local offices for hours and service availability.

July 21

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application are unavailable.

·Driver's license, permit or identification card renewal and application services will be available; however, some offices may have different hours or be closed. Customers should call their local office for hours and service availability.

July 22

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application are unavailable.

·Driver's license, permit or identification card renewal and application services are unavailable.

·Most DVS and deputy registrar offices will be closed.

July 23

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·No services available at offices. All offices are closed on Sundays.

July 24

·Online vehicle tab renewal is unavailable.

·Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application are unavailable.

·Driver's license, permit or identification card renewal and application services will be available; however, some offices may have different hours or be closed. Customers should call their local office for hours and service availability.

July 25

·All systems are expected to be available and online.