Hannasch wins pastoral ministry award
Lori Hannasch of Church of St. Joseph in Rosemount was selected as the 2017 winner of the Mary Mulheron Award in Pastoral Ministry.
The award has been given to one St. Kate's student and one pastoral minister in the Archdiocese each year for over 20 years. The award recognizes Lori's pastoral skills, compassion and the commitment with which she engages others in ministry and in the St. Kate's context.
The award will be given to Lori at the annual dinner of the Association of Pastoral Ministers on Tuesday, May 23. The award includes a plaque and a check, a dinner and the chance to meet some other ministers. The Association of Pastoral Ministers has long co-sponsored the Mary Mulheron Award with St. Kate's.
Mulheron was a lay ecclesial minister for many years in the Archdiocese, and the award was established in her honor. Hannasch is part of a long line of talented lay ministers to receive this, and the theology faculty chose her to receive the award.