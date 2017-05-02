Hannasch wins pastoral ministry award

The award will be given to Lori at the annual dinner of the Association of Pastoral Ministers on Tuesday, May 23. The award includes a plaque and a check, a dinner and the chance to meet some other ministers. The Association of Pastoral Ministers has long co-sponsored the Mary Mulheron Award with St. Kate's.

Mulheron was a lay ecclesial minister for many years in the Archdiocese, and the award was established in her honor. Hannasch is part of a long line of talented lay ministers to receive this, and the theology faculty chose her to receive the award.