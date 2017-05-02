Library friends to the rescue

The books contain age-appropriate stories, activities and stuffed animals to help relieve some of the stress children in traumatic situations experience.

The Friends of Robert Trail Library plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the annual spring book sale to the organization. Friends president Jo Gilbertson said she initially wanted to donate gently used books to the nonprofit but settled on a financial donation when she learned they use only new Usborne books they purchase themselves. Each book bag costs about $250 to supply, so Books to the Rescue was delighted when they heard The Friends of Robert Trail Library wanted to donate proceeds from their book sale to them, she said.

So far the Friends have donated fully supplied bags to both the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and the Rosemount Police Department. The goal, Gilbertson said, is to donate one bag to every first responder in Rosemount and to continue to replenish the bags as supplies decrease.

"We like using our proceeds for local causes or something that affects our community here directly," Gilbertson said, anticipating the group may be able to hand out four more bags in 2017 and more next year, eventually reaching all first responders.

Gilbertson said she hopes the books will help make a difference in the lives of children experiencing some type or trauma or crisis. The books can not only provide the comfort of connecting with a first responder, she said, but also help take kids' minds off their current situation and make them feel cared for.

"It's such a positive effect in our own community, and if we can provide the tangible things that make the intangible possible, that's a win-win," she said.

Gilbertson added that many people would be surprised to learn how many kids do not have books in their home.

"If they get something that's theirs and somebody special gave it to them, it's just bursting with meaning," she said. "Everyone in the Friends group had such a wonderful, warm feeling about this. It just seemed like a natural fit for us to be involved with this project. We're very excited to be providing the first of these for Rosemount."