Nighttime delays at Hwy 52 Cannon Falls interchange

Much of the work will take place at night during the first week and motorists on Goodhue County Road 24 at the interchange can expect up to 15-minute delays during the nighttime work, which will begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Flaggers will stop traffic during the work for up to 15 minutes before allowing traffic to flow again. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has made accommodations with emergency responders to get through the construction zone to respond to emergencies.

During that time, construction crews will be removing the concrete median and replacing it with a lower profile concrete median. The work will require both lanes of traffic over the bridge to be stopped during these short periods to load trucks with the material being removed and then to re-pour the concrete. The nighttime work period was chosen because that's when the least amount of traffic uses the roadway.

Work is expected to be completed by late-May or early-June, weather permitting.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT's project web page at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-roundabout/.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.