Rosemount Mite White makes sandwiches for those in need
The Rosemount Area Hockey Association Mite White team came together Sunday, Feb. 5, to support The Sandwich Project Minnesota, thesandwichprojectmn.org, an organization that collects and delivers sandwiches to the homeless.
The 15 members of the team, along with parents and siblings, put together 150 sandwiches that were taken to a local drop-off site. The sandwiches were then delivered to a local food shelf in Minneapolis to be distributed to families in need.
The team coordinated with Coborn's, who helped with ordering and delivering sandwich-making supplies, and GivingBack25.com, which covered the cost of the food.
"We wanted to accomplish some volunteer work that would have a local, tangible impact and this felt right," team co-manager Sherri Bryan said. "The kids understood the concept and really liked that the sandwiches would be going to people in the Twin Cities area — possibly even to kids their own age ... I can't say enough about the enthusiasm and heart the kids showed while making the sandwiches."