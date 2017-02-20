Rosemount Mite White makes sandwiches for those in need

The 15 members of the team, along with parents and siblings, put together 150 sandwiches that were taken to a local drop-off site. The sandwiches were then delivered to a local food shelf in Minneapolis to be distributed to families in need.

The team coordinated with Coborn's, who helped with ordering and delivering sandwich-making supplies, and GivingBack25.com, which covered the cost of the food.

"We wanted to accomplish some volunteer work that would have a local, tangible impact and this felt right," team co-manager Sherri Bryan said. "The kids understood the concept and really liked that the sandwiches would be going to people in the Twin Cities area — possibly even to kids their own age ... I can't say enough about the enthusiasm and heart the kids showed while making the sandwiches."