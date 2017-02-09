Since being accepted into a local development program for young artists, the high school junior has produced an album, made three music videos, and is getting ready to take her next steps forward as an artist.

"When you give someone your album, this sounds cliche, but it really is giving a piece of yourself to them," she said.

Rgnonti, who goes by Karah, will be performing this weekend at Northrop Auditorium as part of the Generation Z Project, a showcase of artists under 30 years old all presenting different manifestations of hip hop culture.

Karah said her biggest influence as an artist comes from Taylor Swift. Her producer, Jay Escobar described her as an "artist that takes influences from all over — from jazz, and country, and rock and alternative — and somehow manages to bring all of that to the pop R&B genre."

Karah's break into the music industry came when she was just 14, when she auditioned for the FAME Artist Development program. Through the program, performers between the ages of 13 and 24 work with mentors, producers and other music industry professionals to develop their voice.

"We take a young talent and help them figure out what their sound should be," said Escobar. "We want to help them figure out what makes them unique from anyone else in the music industry."

Escobar, a music professional and entrepreneur based in the Twin Cities, said he was impressed with the original songs Karah performed as part of her audition for the program, which showed off the potential for her voice and her understanding of song structure and composition. Only about 10 percent of the performers who audition are accepted into the program.

"Her voice was almost like a replication of early Taylor Swift — she had an affect to it that was more country, but I could hear a lot more soul in her voice than probably she could even hear at the time," said Escobar.

Staff with the program also quickly recognized that Karah was an "amazingly fast learner," moving through several of the training phases of the program with ease. Escobar said she also remained an "integral part of her own creative process" as they worked on her first album, "Ready to Fall, " released in 2016.

"Any of the songs on her album, they all start with her ideas and her concepts," said Escobar.

Karah said the 14 songs on "Ready to Fall" represent a journey — self-discovery, falling in love, working on a relationship, losing someone you love, then finding a way to pick yourself back up again.

Karah and her team have also produced three music videos of songs on the album, a trilogy that tells a single story about a young woman, relationships, and revenge across videos for "I Am," "Ready to Fall," and "Can't Go On."

"It was a really fun process," Karah said.

In addition to performing, Karah has also begun working on her second album and is continuing to work through her school coursework online. The 17-year-old said she plans to do workshops and performances at local elementary and middle schools, since the message of her popular song "I Am" is about positive self-worth and leadership.

By the fall, she hopes to begin meeting with record labels to secure a recording deal.

"That's the big goal right now — getting myself out there, building buzz, to make it a more appealing deal," said Karah.

The Generation Z Project kicks off at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Northrup Auditorium. More information about the concert can be found online at www.northrop.umn.edu/events/generation-z-project. More information about Karah can be found online at www.karahmusic.com.