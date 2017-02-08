Developer Tim Thone said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the city has agreed not to develop the quarter-acre lot for at least 10 years.

Thone bought the house Dec. 16 for $58,000, including back taxes. He demolished the house on Dec. 23, with about $16,000 in donated help from local contractors.

Thone hopes the donation of the land will help the Wetterling family — and the entire state — deal with the crime.

Jacob Wetterling was 11 in 1989 when he was kidnapped at gunpoint in St. Joseph, Minn. The crime went unsolved until Heinrich's confession in September of last year.

Heinrich is serving a 17-year sentence in federal prison on an unrelated charge of possession of child pornography.

Authorities ID woman who died in house fire

CLOQUET, Minn.—Authorities on Tuesday identified the victim of a house fire last Thursday near Cloquet, the second of three fatal fires in the area last week.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that a medical examiner determined that Sharyl L. Nelson, 51, the owner of the home at 3912 Highway 33, died in the fire that was reported just after 8 p.m. last Thursday.

Meanwhile, authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim of an early morning fire last Thursday in Hermantown.

A 52-year-old man died in a fire that destroyed a home in Normanna Township northeast of Duluth on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the remains of Jeffrey Sorvik were found in the rubble after an extensive search of the house that Sorvik lived in at 6139 Pioneer Junction Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.