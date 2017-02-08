RAAC to offer new creative writing course

The course will be taught by one of Rosemount's more familiar faces, retired Rosemount High School English teacher Chuck Brooks. It will consist of four two-hour sessions with the focus split between producing writing and sharing with peers.

As a former high school English teacher, a columnist for this newspaper, and the author of three books about Rosemount, Brooks brings a variety of experience to the instructor role.

"I have always considered myself creative," Brooks said, "whether it is writing scripts, developing sketch ideas or keeping kids engaged. I just thought it would be really fun to work with adults and share what I know about creative writing, to explore that world together with peers. My audience is already engaged."

Brooks doesn't have the entire curriculum planned out just yet, as he hopes to incorporate feedback from participants about what they'd like to do. The class could cover anything from poetry and nonfiction writing to children's story concepts, depending where students want to take it.

Brooks said he plans to teach participants how they can lay a foundation for creativity by looking at familiar things in new ways. Ideally, the first hour will be devoted to writing exercises and discussions about technique and style. The second hour will provide an opportunity to share.

The instructor said he is counting on participants being willing to open up a bit.

"I want them to understand it's OK. It's not really that dangerous, that risky a move. We'll enjoy whatever they have to share," Brooks said. "I think you only grow when you not only share your own stuff, but also listen to what others have done."

Rosemount Area Arts Council member John Loch said RAAC has been wanting to offer a creative writing class for years.

"A lot of people have a good story and want to write about it but they are afraid to, and we're hoping a class like this will give them confidence to go ahead and tell their story," he said.

He said the organization is making plans to also offer an oral storytelling class down the road.

The creative writing course will take place from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Wednesday, March 1, Monday, March 6, and Wednesday, March 8, at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. The cost is $25 for Second Act Players members and $40 for nonmembers. To register, send a check to RAAC, PO Box 409, Rosemount, MN 55068 and contact John Loch at 952-255-8545 or jjloch@charter.net.