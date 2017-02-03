About 100 people packed the entryway outside the Technology Village downtown to voice their opposition to Nolan's pro-copper position.

Nolan in recent weeks has urged the new Trump administration to overturn an 11th hour move by the Obama administration to ban minerals exploration in areas adjacent to the BWCAW.

Jason Zabokrtsky, owner of Ely Outfitting Co., said Nolan's stand on the issue "is just plain wrong for Minnesota." He said the livelihoods of thousands of Northeastern Minnesota residents who depend on tourism-related jobs is threatened by copper mining pollution if Nolan's stand prevails.

"This is the most toxic industry in America and they want to put it on the edge of the most visited wilderness area in America,'' Zabokrtsky said. "I'm not anti-mining. But this is the wrong place to do this kind of mining."

The Forest Service mining and exploration ban impacts about 235,000 acres in the Superior National Forest and would prohibit further work on the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine along the Kawishiwi River southeast of Ely.

Classes canceled at northern MN school after bomb threat

BEMIDJI—Students at Cass Lake-Bena schools went home early Thursday, Feb. 2, after school district staff heard of a bomb threat there.

Superintendent Rochelle Johnson said students at the school district's combined high school and middle school building were evacuated two miles away to the district's Area Learning Center after she heard of the threat at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Students in all grades were released at 11:30 a.m. School continued as normal at the district's elementary building, Johnson said, except for the early release.

"We don't know when we're going to get the all clear, so then we're just going to do an early release," Johnson said shortly before students started filing onto buses to head home.

Police beefed up their presence at the high school and are currently investigating the threat.

Johnson said the evacuation is the district's standard operating procedure when it receives a bomb threat. She said this is the second time a district building has been threatened in that manner during her tenure.

The Minnesota Department of Education's website puts the district's total enrollment at about 1,200 students, with about 560 in the middle and high school grades.

Warroad pair charged after Red Lake police find nearly 40 grams of meth

BEMIDJI—Two Warroad individuals have been charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after Red Lake police found almost 40 grams of the drug in their car, according to a criminal complaint.

Phillip Clarence Michael Athman, 27, and Heather Lynn Kjensrud, 21, were arrested Monday, Jan. 30, after a caller told Red Lake police that people in a silver PT Cruiser were selling narcotics outside of a grocery store.

When Red Lake officers located the car they asked Kjensrud to step out of the vehicle, the complaint said. When she did, they saw a clear baggie with other "distribution" baggies inside of it on the car floor.

An officer search of the vehicle revealed a large and a small bag, both containing "a crystal substance," which field-tested positive for meth, according to the complaint.

Because Athman and Kjensrud were not band members, they were turned over to Beltrami County deputies.

Kjensrud told deputies she and Athman were from Warroad—though the complaints list a Roosevelt, Minn., address for Kjensrud and a Milaca, Minn., address for Athman.