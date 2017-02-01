Cataract surgeries are in the cards after local tournament

T.O.P.S. Pizza and Hoagies hosted the tournament Tuesday, Jan. 24. Four contestants competed in a round-robin tournament to see who would come out on top. Jack Naylor of Apple Valley came in first place, winning $50 cash. John Walsh finished second, Mike Knoll finished third and Ted Seglem finished fourth. Each received a gift certificate to a local business.

The real winner, however, was the Himalayan Cataract Project. White said the contestants donated well beyond the $25 entry fee, bringing in $300 between the four of them. All proceeds will help fund cataract surgeries for people in developing countries with high rates of cataract blindness.

"It was very gratifying to see that level of generosity," White said. "I am so grateful to Marcos and Sula Chouliaras for allowing us this opportunity to have the tournament."

White said she plans to host another tournament at T.O.P.S. this spring. She also is planning a solo bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. to raise money to fund more cataract surgeries. She said people who did not participate in the tournament can still donate money by visiting www.cureblindness.org.