Adam Sundby of Underwood, 30, has been arrested for first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.

The child underwent immediate emergency surgery for a hemorrhage to his brain at Lake Region Healthcare and was then airlifted to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

He has not yet had his first appearance in Otter Tail County District Court.

St. Paul spent $19K on police expenses for Women's March

ST. PAUL — The city of St. Paul spent $19,000 to staff police officers at the Women's March on Saturday, which drew 90,000 to 100,000 people, the mayor's office said Tuesday.

By comparison, St. Paul spent $1.9 million in costs last summer related to protests following the shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights. A large portion of the expenses — about $750,000 — came July 8 to July 11 when protesters shut down Interstate 94.

Women's March organizers had a permit for their event and coordinated extensively with the police department in advance, which ultimately resulted in lower costs, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

"They explained their goals and what they wanted to do and that allows the police department to effectively staff and prepare for the march and keep costs down," Ernster said.

At Saturday's Women's March, police arrested a 49-year-old counterprotester. He was protesting against homosexuality when he "sprayed several people intentionally and numerous people indiscriminately with an aerosol substance believed to be pepper spray," according to the police report. The Kenyon, Minn., man was released from jail, pending further investigation.

There were not costs to the city of St. Paul for a protest against abortion Sunday at the Capitol grounds, which drew an estimated 5,000 people, because it was a Minnesota State Patrol permitted event, according to the mayor's office.

Wetterling's killer begins serving sentence near Boston

AYER, Mass. — Danny Heinrich, the killer of Jacob Wetterling, is expected to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at a federal prison outside Boston.

Heinrich is an inmate at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Mass., about 40 miles northwest of Boston. FMC Devens is a prison for male inmates who require specialized long-term care, according to the prison's website.

Heinrich, 53, is listed as inmate No. 18854-041, with a release date of March 28, 2033, on the U.S. Bureau of Prisons database.

Since leaving Minnesota on Dec. 23, Heinrich has been held at the Oklahoma City Federal Transfer Center and the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years for child pornography in November, two months after confessing to abducting, molesting and killing 11-year-old Jacob nearly three decades ago in central Minnesota. For years, the case attracted national attention and dominated headlines.

FMC Devens houses 1,123 inmates. Among the notable inmates is Peter Madoff, the brother of Bernie Madoff. Peter Madoff is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the imprisoned former financier's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme; he is set to be released in 2021.