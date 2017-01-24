Farmington came in eighth and Rosemount was ninth.

"So I beat Rosemount?" joked Farmington's Police Chief Brian Lindquist. "That's all that matters!" In 2015, Farmington was rated 13th and Rosemount was 10th.

ValuePenguin publishes this report annually, not as a commissioned report from any one entity, but as a way of advertising their services.

"We do these studies because they help us (ValuePenguin) engage readers about a topic they care about (safety) in a way that shows off our brand value (data know-how and research)," explained Andrew Pentis, ValuePenguin's careers and data department head, in an email.

The company collects data from the 2014 FBI crime statistics, which covered property crimes (such as burglary, theft and arson) and violent crimes (such as murder, rape and assault).

The company then standardizes the data to reflect violent and property crimes per 100,000 to account for population, and aggregates a crime score by weighing violent crimes at 80 percent and property crimes at 20 percent.

Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott said it's nice to be recognized, but "I take those (ratings) with a grain of salt."

Scott said the outcomes are dubious to him because he said the numbers can be skewed, first by the FBI, which collects the crime statistics and puts a higher value on some crimes, such as drugs, and second by the company doing the rating.

Not every town participates in this report and towns with fewer than 5,000 residents are excluded because their low populations throw off the crime average, the report said.

St. Joseph, a community of 6,700 people just west of St. Cloud, was rated the safest city in Minnesota.

Winona, Minnetrista, West Hennepin, Orono, Chaska and Corcoran came in second through seventh consecutively. Minneapolis ranked lowest overall.

Those top-safest cities don't have a lot in common. They have different sized populations, different median incomes, some are college towns and others known for their natural beauty. So what one common denominator makes them safe?

Both chiefs were unsure of an exact reason, but suggested it has something to do with the people of the town.

"If I were to say it rests solely on the shoulders of the police department, I'd be lying," Lindquist said. "It's a community that supports the police department well. It's an attitude that the community has."

Farmington City Administrator David McKnight said it's the community, plus a few other factors.

"My sense is that it is a combination of our location — just far enough away from the metro area, a proactive police department, low crime rates in general, and a community that looks out for each other," he said. "We are happy to be listed among the safest cities in Minnesota and consider this issue one of the many great things about Farmington."

To view the report, go to online to bit.ly/2iWF9QF.