    Dance: Irishettes shine at Kennedy

    By Matt Steichen Today at 1:22 p.m.

    The Rosemount Irishettes dance team turned in its best performance of the season Saturday at the Bloomington Kennedy Invitational.

    The varsity jazz team earned its highest marks of the season and placed third out of 11 squads. The varsity kick team placed fifth out of 11 in its division and the JV jazz team landed in seventh.

    Irishettes captains Amber Tovsen, Natalie Mills and Monique Demuth said the team put in a lot of hard work and they couldn’t be more proud.

    Coaches Lexi Crowell, Kristen Kissell and Megan Stickler were proud, as well, and agreed it was great to see the dancers’ confidence and excitement shine through.

    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@farmingtonindependent.com
    (651) 460-6606
