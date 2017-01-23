Dance: Irishettes shine at Kennedy

The varsity jazz team earned its highest marks of the season and placed third out of 11 squads. The varsity kick team placed fifth out of 11 in its division and the JV jazz team landed in seventh.

Irishettes captains Amber Tovsen, Natalie Mills and Monique Demuth said the team put in a lot of hard work and they couldn’t be more proud.

Coaches Lexi Crowell, Kristen Kissell and Megan Stickler were proud, as well, and agreed it was great to see the dancers’ confidence and excitement shine through.