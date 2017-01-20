New art on display at Steeple Center

Since then, his work has been accepted for numerous juried competitions and exhibitions and he has won both local and international awards.

In July, one of his paintings was accepted for "Ink Imaginist," an international exhibition in which Japan, Taiwan and the United States each had 15 paintings selected for display at the Tenri Cultural Center of New York. His work will be on display at the Steeple Center through the end of February.

Pastel artist Vicki Wright also has work on display.

Her pastels are available for viewing during the Steeple Center's regular business hours, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, through the end of February.

The Steeple Center is located at 14375 South Robert Trail.