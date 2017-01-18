County libraries invite patrons to warm up with Winter Reads 2017
Cozy up with a warm drink for the 2017 Winter Reads adult reading program at Dakota County libraries.
Rate and submit reviews of books read from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28 to be eligible to win prizes. Participants can enter an unlimited number of reviews during this time period. The more reviews submitted, the better chance to win.
Winter Reads is presented in partnership with the Metropolitan Library Agency (MELSA) and the Dakota County Library Foundation. There is no cost to participate or attend programs.
For more information, please visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.
Be sure to check out author appearances happening during the Winter Reads season or consider attending one of Dakota County Library’s many book clubs.