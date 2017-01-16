Rotary honors RHS Students of the Month

Peterson excels both in and out of the classroom. She has taken many Advanced Placement and College in School courses, including computer science, calculus and physics, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She has been awarded numerous academic achievement awards, including AP Scholar with Distinction.

Peterson is active outside the classroom as well. She is captain of the cross-country team, a member of the track and Nordic skiing teams, and has participated in over 50 triathlons.

Peterson serves in several leadership roles. As president of the Student Council, she oversees and organizes a variety of events during the school year and also emcees many events at RHS. Peterson also is a member of National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. She is active in DECA as an officer and has been to nationals each year during high school, placing third in the United States in 2016.

Peterson has served as a Rosemount Area Athletic Association cross-country coach, an MYSL ski coach, a Regions Hospital Volunteer, and a Shannon Park Elementary School tutor. She also helped organize Swim2Win4MD, a 24-hour swim-a-thon that has raised raise $90,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In her spare time, Peterson enjoys relaxing with her friends and family, camping, hiking, dancing, reading, swimming, traveling and astronomy. After high school, she plans to attend Boston College, Harvard or Princeton.

Lizzie Johnson

The Rotary Club of Rosemount recognized Rosemount High School senior Lizzie Johnson as its Student of the Month for October.

Johnson has been a top academic performer at RHS. She is currently ranked at the top of her class and has a 4.0 GPA. She has received numerous Top 10 awards and academic letters and won the Yale Book Award her junior year.

Johnson is vice president of Student Council and led the dance committee for homecoming, which saw record attendance under her leadership. She was selected by her peers as homecoming queen.

Johnson has participated in DECA for four years and has been an officer for three years. She is a three-time international qualifier and has won the highest fundraiser for muscular dystrophy at DECA's International Career Development Conference for two straight years. She also helped raise money for muscular dystrophy through Swim2Win4MD, a 24-hour swim-a-thon that raises awareness and funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Johnson is a member of the National Honor Society and the National French Honor Society and is a captain of the cross country team. She has been involved in Youth In Government, RHS Band, the track team and the Nordic skiing team too. She has volunteered at Fairview Hospital and as a youth leader and catechist at St. Joseph Church.

In her free time, Johnson enjoys spending time with her parents, reading, sailing and participating in other watersports. She also enjoys her family's annual trip to Lake Tahoe. After high school, Johnson hopes to study political science, economics and international relations at Columbia University or the University of Chicago.

Alec and Luke Loehr

The Rotary Club of Rosemount has recognized Rosemount High School seniors Alec and Luke Loehr as its November Students of the Month.

Twin brothers Alec and Luke Loehr both have 4.0 GPAs and a class rank of no. 1. The Loehrs have taken numerous Advanced Placement and College in the Schools classes and received academic letters each year of high school. Luke is enrolled in AP Psychology, and both Alec and Luke are enrolled in AP Literature and Composition, AP BC Calculus, and CIS French V. The brothers also have participated in a mentoring class, Luke with the public relations firm Goff Public and Alec in physical therapy at HealthPartners.

The Loehrs serve as co-captains of the RHS varsity boys basketball team, members of the National Honor Society and National French Honor Society, and members of RHS Student Council, for which Alec serves as secretary and Luke serves as public relations officer. Alec and Luke also were part of the student committee that organized their school's homecoming dance.

The Loehrs have taken part in teacher appreciation events, school spirit weeks and Toys for Tots projects. They also volunteer at youth basketball clinics and camps through the Rosemount Area Athletic Association.

In their spare time, the Loehrs enjoy playing basketball, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. After high school, they plan to attend the United States Naval Academy, where they will play Division 1 NCAA Basketball.

