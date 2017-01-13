Paske said there's no indication students were at risk, but police were contacted and an investigation is underway.

Two boys, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center in Lino Lakes, said Lt. Dan Pelkey of the Blaine Police Department. He said the boys would be held overnight and the case will be presented to the Anoka County attorney's office. The boys likely will face charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Pelkey said the firearm was a small-caliber handgun. The alert to school staff came from a fellow student, Pelkey said. He applauded that student's initiative and urged other students to do the same when they see something that doesn't belong in school.

Def Leppard to play St. Paul, Sioux Falls on tour

ST. PAUL—Def Leppard, fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, has announced they will return to the road this spring for a three-month run across North America with stops so far in this area listed as St. Paul and Sioux Falls.

The Live Nation promoted outing will be at the St. Paul Xcel Center on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. and then the following night, Saturday, April 22, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Joining Def Leppard on select dates are Poison and Tesla. Tickets are on sale now for the St. Paul event. They will go on sale for the Sioux Falls concert next Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com as well as at the local box office.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said about the tour, "We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received."

Tuberculosis case diagnosed at St. Louis Park High School

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.—Some staff members and students at St. Louis Park High School will undergo testing for tuberculosis after a case of the highly infectious bacterial disease was confirmed there.

According to the school district, the Hennepin County Department of Health informed district officials in late November that a single case of TB involving an individual at the school had been diagnosed.

The individual was successfully treated and posed no further risk of exposure. But health officials determined the individual was contagious and present at the school in September, October and November.

Since the TB confirmation, health officials have been arranging testing for those who may have had close contact with the individual. The testing, to be conducted at the school Jan. 30-31, wasn't scheduled earlier because it can take several months for a new case of TB to be identifiable.

The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread person to person through small droplets released into the air by coughs and sneezes. The potentially serious disease, which primarily affects the lungs, was once rare in the United States but has become more prevalent due, in part, to bacterial resistance to the drugs used to treat it.

Minnesota tax relief bill passes

ST. PAUL — More than 200,000 Minnesotans soon will receive tax breaks.

Minnesota senators passed legislation 66-0 Thursday, Jan. 12, to cut taxes by making state tax law conform with federal law. The House already took the same action to help Minnesotans who are beginning to file income tax returns.

The legislation provides $21 million in tax relief for a range of people, including 35,000 college students, 70,000 teachers buying classroom supplies, an unknown number of homeowners refinancing mortgages and 73,000 new homeowners paying mortgage insurance. Several business tax benefits also are in the bill.

Victim of accidental Wilkin County shooting identified

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn.—The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a woman who was injured in an accidental shooting in rural Foxhome Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.

Samantha Pazdernik was trying to put a gun in a holster when the gun discharged and she was hit in the stomach, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Pazdernik was in stable condition Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, the Sheriff's Office said.

Squad car hit head-on while stopped at crash scene in SW Minn.

WILLMAR, Minn.—A pickup truck slammed into a Kandiyohi County squad car Thursday morning head-on as it was stopped at a crash scene, becoming the second of two crashes within minutes on the same stretch of Highway 71 south of Willmar.

According to the State Patrol, the first crash happened just after 8 a.m., when a 2007 Dodge Caravan attempted to pass a 2003 Buick Rendezvous as both traveled south on Highway 71.

The road was icy, and the Dodge lost control, sideswiping the Buick and pushing it into the ditch.

Buick driver Maria Elena Gutierrez, 46, of Willmar, was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minutes later, a Kandiyohi County squad car arrived on scene and pulled over to the shoulder, with emergency lights activated, to turn around for the crash which was in the opposite ditch.

According to the State Patrol, a 1998 Chevrolet Pickup traveling south at that time lost control on the icy road, crossed the centerline and struck that squad car head-on.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Fischer, 37, of Willmar, had been driving the squad car. He was not injured. His passenger, Brandon James Grimsley, 34, of Willmar, was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.

Chevrolet driver Ramon Castillo, 69, of Willmar, was not injured, the Patrol said.

All had been wearing seatbelts in both crashes.

Register snowmobiles to keep Minn. trails well marked, maintained

ST. PAUL—Minnesota snowmobilers can help protect and preserve their sport by registering their snowmobiles

The revenue from snowmobile registration helps funds local clubs that maintain and groom state trails.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MNUSA) are working together to encourage snowmobilers to register before they ride.

The state of Minnesota requires current registration on snowmobiles. A snowmobile may be registered for trail or nontrail use and is good for three years.

Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with more than 21,000 miles maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers. Snowmobile trail maintenance costs are partially funded through snowmobile registrations.

Options for registering snowmobiles can be found at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling/index.html.

Minnesotans age 16 or older fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

ST. PAUL—Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16.

Minnesotans age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without purchasing an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.

"Ice fishing is a do-able way to try fishing, even for those who have never fished before," said Jeff Ledermann, angler recruitment and retention supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "Young people who take up fishing tend to be introduced to the pastime by someone else and then get support along the way. This weekend makes beginning that process a bit easier."

Before heading out, anglers should check ice conditions locally.