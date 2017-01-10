Jesus Gabriel Rivera, 34, pleaded guilty in November in Kandiyohi County District Court to gross misdemeanor indecent exposure.

As part of his Jan. 5 sentence, he will have a psychosexual evaluation, must complete treatment at Woodland Centers, and he is barred from possessing pornography or having any contact with anyone under 18, among other conditions.

His plea agreement included no executed jail time. Instead, he was given a stayed sentence of 365 days in jail, with credit for 72 days served.

Court documents say the man exposed his genitals to a 19-year-old woman who had been sitting at a library table on Oct. 11. He allegedly began talking to the woman, asking her if she had a boyfriend and if he could use her phone. She said she immediately looked away after he exposed himself, and Rivera allegedly sat down in a chair next to her, moving up and down in his seat and bouncing his legs for about five minutes until they both got up to leave.

State criminal records show Rivera has at least three past convictions for interference with privacy, one fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction and a previous indecent exposure conviction from 2006.

Two men sentenced to jail time in 'Guardian Angel' sting of men seeking minor girls

MOORHEAD, Minn. —Two men were sentenced in Clay County District Court Monday, Jan. 9., in connection with a sting operation last summer that targeted people accused of seeking to hire minors for sex.

Steven A. Breker, 62, of West Fargo was sentenced to 150 days in jail after earlier pleading guilty to one count of solicitation.

Benjamin P. Armstrong-Allason, 20, Fargo, who earlier admitted in court that he tried to hire someone who was 16 or 17 for the purpose of prostitution, was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Both men were ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fees and penalties.

Breker and Armstrong-Allason were among 18 men charged in a sting dubbed "Guardian Angel," which targeted individuals suspected of going to area hotel looking to hire minors for sex.

The operation involved law enforcement officers placing ads on websites and mobile apps through which contact with suspects was made.

Suspects then showed up at local hotels expecting to find minors to have sex with, according to officials who organized the operation.

Two men charged with seeking sex with underage girls in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Two men have been charged in Beltrami County with engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child after responding to online ads posted by undercover officers.

Alexander Jin Brown, 28, Rochester, Minn., and Bryan Keith Madigan, 22, Cass Lake, Minn., were arrested Dec. 30 and Jan. 4, respectively. Each had responded to an ad posted by undercover Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents claiming to be underage girls interested in meeting for sex, according to criminal complaints against the men.

According to the complaint against Brown, he responded to a Craigslist ad posted by agents claiming to be a 14-year-old girl. He claimed to be 25 years old and allegedly sent the agent pictures of himself. The two agreed to meet in Bemidji, where Brown allegedly believed they would engage in sex acts. When Brown arrived at the agreed-upon address he was arrested.

The complaint against Madigan states that he responded to a similar ad posted on social media. According to the complaint, agents texted with Madigan and indicated that he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl. Madigan agreed to meet in Bemidji for sex, where he was arrested. Both arrests come after the Bemidji Police Department obtained a $47,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety meant to help fight human trafficking.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

After service loss, water supply declared safe

BLAINE, MInn.—The city of Blaine told residents they no longer needed to boil their drinking water Monday afternoon, a day after an unexpected loss of water in the city system prompted an advisory from the Public Works Department and the Department of Health.

Laboratory tests indicated "no safety or contamination issues," the city said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Blaine residents found themselves without water to drink or bathe Sunday morning as city officials scrambled to restore an interruption described as "a city-wide loss of water." Residents were instructed to boil drinking water, and school was canceled for Monday. Public events such as church services were canceled in some cases Sunday, and some businesses kept their doors closed.

After an initial review, Public Works said the water loss apparently was caused by a failure of software communication systems in the water delivery system.

Man shot while on bail for St. Paul shooting

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn.—A West St. Paul man on bail in connection with a February shooting in St. Paul was shot at his house Friday, police said.

Officers called to 210 Logan Ave. W. about 9:45 p.m. found 25-year-old Daiezon Broadbent inside the house with a gunshot wound to his side. He was transported to the hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening, West St. Paul police Lt. Brian Sturgeon said.

Broadbent was charged Feb. 9 in Ramsey County with two counts of aiding an offender after 20-year-old D'Onjay Jackson was shot in the head Feb. 6 in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Jackson survived the shooting. Broadbent has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is ongoing.

Broadbent is the brother of Lavauntai Broadbent, who was fatally shot in St. Paul in 2015 after police say he and three other juvenile males tried to rob a man at Summit Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard. The would-be victim, who had a permit to carry a handgun, pulled his own weapon and shot Broadbent, who was to start 11th grade at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights.

On Friday night, a shooter stood outside Daiezon Broadbent's West St. Paul house and fired several bullets through a living-room window. It appears that Broadbent, who was hit once, was the intended target, Sturgeon said.