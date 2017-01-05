The Year in Review: Our favorite and most memorable stories

The stories we're highlighting aren't necessarily the most newsworthy, which, all things considered, can be a tricky metric anyway. Instead, they're the stories that we'll look back on fondly, or stories that made for a more interesting than average day at work. We hope you'll enjoy reflecting back with us.

Library talk garners more interest than expected

Jennifer Steichen, Reporter

The first week of January is not typically a big news week for a small community newspaper. The holidays are over, and so are all the warm, feel-good stories that come with them. So I sat down one bleak winter day and tried to come up with something to write about on a day there was not a whole lot going on that seemed worth writing about.

I knew that two members of the Rosemount Area Historical Society were scheduled to give a presentation at the Robert Trail Library on the Gopher Ordnance Works, the large, concrete ruins that occupy the land that is now a part of UMore Park. If you drive past the concrete smokestacks and T-walls on County Road 46 or U.S. Route 52 near Coates and Rosemount, you can't miss them. They are some of the only clues that the United States government built its eighth gunpowder plant on that site during World War II.

Though the plant shut down a mere two years after its production lines were completed, it had a deep and lasting impact on Rosemount. More than 13,000 acres of prime farmland was condemned and more than 80 families lost their farms, and consequently, their livelihoods, when the U.S. government bought out their land.

Rosemount's own Maureen Geraghty Bouchard and Gerald Mattson had spent hundreds of hours painstakingly researching the plant and its impact on the town and were going to share their knowledge with library guests. It was the kind of presentation I myself would be interested in attending. And since it was a slow news week, I figured I'd preview the talk in case others were interested too.

Apparently, I wasn't the only one intrigued by this small piece of history. I later found out so many people showed up for the historical society's presentation they actually had to turn people away. A second presentation was scheduled for a later date to accommodate all the people who couldn't fit in the room the first time around. The Gopher Ordnance Works story ended up being the most read story on the Rosemount Town Pages' website all year.

Not bad for a week where there's nothing going on.

Wetzel left a legacy at FHS

Matthew Steichen, Sports Editor

I never got to meet Earl Wetzel. And the more people I talked to after he died in February, the more I felt like I'd missed out.

Wetzel was the head football coach at Farmington High School from 1980 to 1999, during which time he guided the Tigers to numerous on-field successes at the conference and state level. But it was away from the field where he really separated himself.

Wetzel was an English teacher who tried to inspire his students. He once had a class come in early to watch the sun come up and write an essay about it. People I interviewed about him described him as "cerebral" and "eclectic." He loved music and poetry.

Even in retirement, he spent his last few years taking a college writing course in hopes of writing a novel. In his spare time, he mentored elementary school students who were learning English as a second language.

When news spread of Wetzel's death, dozens of former Farmington students took the time to post their memories of him, lessons he'd taught them and how he had inspired them. That's a worthwhile legacy to leave.

Ethics seminar brings out the best

Jennifer Steichen, Reporter

Last February, I got to take a peek at some of our future leaders, the people who will be bringing positive change to our world, and not one of them had even graduated high school yet.

In what was hoped to be the first of an annual event, the Rosemount Rotary hosted an ethics workshop for 18 juniors and 18 seniors from Rosemount High School. The goal of the seminar was to equip faculty-selected leaders to work through ethical dilemmas in order to help build a strong leadership base at the school.

I couldn't help but be impressed watching these young men and women put their new skills to the test in a business simulation that turned them into corporate officers at a fictional company accused of exploiting cheap child labor overseas.

The situation the Rotary presented them with was based on a real life public relations crisis, and there were no easy solutions. As I watched teams of students work together to develop, present, and defend their solutions, I was struck by their maturity level. It was easy to forget these were teenagers — people without a whole lot of real world experience.

While it may seem futile teaching ethics to only 36 students in a school with more than 2,000 enrolled, it makes sense that if the most influential juniors and seniors start practicing what they have learned, these values will trickle down to their peers.

Watching the ethics seminar gave me hope for the future, and I hope the Rosemount Rotary and Rosemount High School will be able to make it an annual event.

Schmitz makes it to the Masters

Matthew Steichen, Sports Editor

There are many stories a community newspaper's sports editor gets to write over and over again. There is always another game, another meet, another tournament. That's what made it so exciting to share the story of Sammy Schmitz.

Schmitz grew up in Farmington and graduated from FHS in 1999. He went on to become a Division III All-American golfer at St. John's and won the state's mid-amateur championship on several occasions, but it wasn't until the end of 2015 and start of 2016 that he found himself in the national spotlight.

Schmitz was one of six amateur players nationally who got to play in the prestigious Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. in April. He qualified by emerging from a field of 264 golfers at the U.S. Mid-Amateur in Vero Beach, Fla. where he all but clinched his ticket to Augusta with an ultra-rare hole-in-one on a par 4. That's Happy Gilmore-level stuff.

I got to talk to Schmitz for stories about his amazing run on three occasions; once right after he qualified, once just before the Masters and once the day he got home. It was really cool to hear about his experience and really enjoyable to write the stories and share them with the people in his hometown. His accomplishments seemed to bring out a sense of pride in the Farmington community.

Individuals, teams make their mark at state

Matthew Steichen, Sports Editor

Individuals and teams from both Farmington and Rosemount made their marks at the state level in 2016.

The Farmington wrestling team crowned two state champions for the first time ever in March when Taylor Venz and Victor Gliva closed out their stellar careers at the top of the Xcel Center podium. They were leaders of a senior class that helped build the FHS program from the ground up over the last several years. Their efforts culminated in the program's first-ever state team berths in 2015 and 2016.

Another highly-successful Tiger tandem was in the spotlight this fall. Eighth-grader Anna Fenske and sophomore Lauren Peterson were nearly unbeatable on the cross-country course, where more often than not they only lost to each other. The duo went 1-2 at the conference meet and then did it again at the Section 1AA meet and the Class 2A state meet. Fenske won handily in becoming the school's first-ever state champion in the sport. The duo went on to earn all-region and honorable mention All-American honors. Their accomplishments were a blast to cover as cross-country is admittedly my favorite sport.

Several area teams reached their respective state tournaments, most notably a couple squads that ended long state droughts. The Farmington boys' hockey team, led by a talented senior class, defeated defending state champion Lakeville North three times on its way to its first state tournament in 15 years. It had been 19 years since its last state berth for the Rosemount girls' soccer team, who piled up a 17-1-2 record before falling to unbeaten Centennial in the 2A finals at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was a treat to cover these two exciting teams on the big stage.

Some other Rosemount programs continued their long runs of success. The Irish girls' swim team continued its streak of six consecutive conference and section titles and went on to place fifth in Class 2A for the second year in a row. The boys' cross-country team won its section again and competed in Northfield for the seventh year in a row. The football team overcame an upset at the hands of Farmington to win another sub-district title and reach state for the seventh time in 11 years. It's been enjoyable watching consistent coaching and hard-working athletes turn these programs into dynasties over the last nine years.

Facilities referendum brings out the good, the bad and the ugly

Jennifer Steichen, Reporter

Nothing brings out letters to the editor like a proposed bond referendum that will raise property taxes. In May, the city of Rosemount asked its residents to vote in a special election whether they approved of a $15 million dollar bond referendum that would have allowed the city to expand recreational facilities.

Approval of the referendum would have led to an estimated property tax increase of about $99 a year over the next 20 years for a median-value home of $238,250.

If it had passed, the city would have built two new baseball and softball fields at UMore Park, a second full-size sheet of ice for hockey and skating programs, four fields for soccer, lacrosse and football at Flint Hills Athletic Complex, and a skating and event plaza and new play area at Central Park.

Controversy surrounded the referendum at every turn. We heard from residents who didn't feel they should have to foot the bill for something they didn't plan to use. We heard from people who thought the community should rally to support its youth whether they would personally benefit from new facilities or not. Some thought the bond unfairly favored hockey families. Others didn't mind the idea of a referendum at all; they just preferred it be saved for the general election in November.

Adding to the controversy, someone had illegally distributed a mailer encouraging residents to vote 'no,' and the mailer was filled with questionable statements presented as indisputable facts.

For all the phone calls, emails and letters we received on the matter, I was surprised how few residents actually showed up to the city's informational sessions. The handful who did show up were outspoken, and a few of them were downright disrespectful at times. I found myself sinking lower into my chair as I watched a couple residents verbally attack their city council members.

I do not live in Rosemount and had no personal stake in the outcome of this election; however, I found myself secretly rooting for the people who spoke to their neighbors with respect, regardless of which side of the issue they were on.

Ultimately, the people of Rosemount voted down the referendum for athletic facilities. Should the city revisit the issue again someday, I hope I get to witness people engaging in respectful debate using informed arguments to make their case. It makes reporting on the topic less uncomfortable and a whole lot more fun.

The Ground Round Conundrum

Deanna Weniger, Reporter

Living in the same town as I report on puts me in a bit of an awkward conundrum. As a reporter, my bread and butter is news, and juicy news sells papers. But who sits around hoping something bad will happen in their own hometown?

Aug. 30 gave me something to chew on that felt like investigative reporting. But since it's Farmington, it wasn't about crime or scandal. It was about food.

Someone posted on social media that there was a sign in the Ground Round restaurant on Highway 3 that the business was closing, but that there was also a line about "a remodel for the new concept."

So, was Ground Round closing, or remodeling? The owners did not return my calls, nor would they open the door when I stopped by. I asked around. I put out some emails to folks in the know.

And, I went to the internet to find Ground Round's corporate headquarters. The secretary who answered talked freely before realizing she was speaking to a reporter. She quickly clammed up and referred me to her boss who read me a prepared statement. Too late. The cat was out of the bag. There was no remodel. Ground Round was closing for financial reasons.

A little more digging and I learned about the possibility of Burgers and Bottles owner Tony Donatell coming to fill the space. A phone call to him confirmed that was true. And now that he's here and Bourbon Butcher is open, the rest, as they say, is history.

Squirrel Shooter locks down Farmington

Deanna Weniger, Reporter

Sept. 19 was a weird day. I was deep in concentration at the office in a cubicle, oblivious to the outside world when my editor came in asking why there were police cars all over downtown Farmington. So much for being an observant journalist, right?

When I stepped outside, the scene felt surreal. Police with large guns were walking around, setting up a perimeter. An officer was barricaded behind his patrol car shouting for me to get back inside, that they had an "active shooter" situation.

Employees from Anchor Bank fearfully repeated the same warning, their terrified faces peeping out from a barely opened door. A couple of frantic parents found themselves on the outside of the perimeter with their children inside the perimeter at Farmington Elementary School. I kept thinking, "Why does everyone seem so afraid? This is Farmington, not Chicago."

I see the weekly police reports and this scenario is so unlikely, it's laughable. But, there had been an ISIS-related stabbing attack in a St. Cloud mall the day before, so everyone was on high alert. Turns out it was nothing. False alarm. Just a guy shooting squirrels and an over-reacting passer by. Needless to say, from a reporter's standpoint, it was a fun, adrenaline-pumping day, especially since no one (except maybe a squirrel) was hurt.

Hy-Vee comes to Farmington

Deanna Weniger, Reporter

Another odd thing about reporting on the town you live in is that often it seems that everyone shares a secret that they're all keeping from you, because they don't want it to end up in the paper. Even more awkward is when your husband knows that secret but refuses to talk because he "promised not to."

This was how the Hy-Vee grocery store announcement came about. It seemed like the whole town knew about it except me. When it was finally announced that the big box store was planning to build in the long-empty commercial lots of Vermillion Crossings, and later, that the land had indeed been purchased, I went home triumphantly to tell my husband the good news.

He just looked at me and said, "I know. I've known for weeks."

I looked back at him and said, "You know that saying about 'hell hath no fury?' Well, it doubles when your wife is a reporter." I look forward to doing many more stories as Hy-Vee's building plans come along. If you hear anything, let me know first!

Our Election Night marathon

Kim Ukura, Editor

Election night is a big night for journalists, but the secret is that it mostly involves a lot of waiting. And this year, my first covering elections in Dakota County, was no exception.

In the town where I used to work, election night was relatively contained. On election night, all I needed to do was take my laptop and some snacks down to county courthouse so I could be part of the action until the results were tallied or I knew why we wouldn't know the vote totals until morning.

Dakota County is a different beast altogether because there's not a single place to track results, except online through the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

On election night, Jennifer, Deanna and I decided to have a little party, complete with pizza, cookies and some other snacks. We got our stories prepped and settled in around 8 p.m. to start watching the national results come in, regularly refreshing the Minnesota voting results website for the races we were following.

And then we waited. And waited. And waited.

Around 10:30 p.m., I started reaching out to some of my RiverTown Multimedia colleagues to ask whether it was normal to not see any precinct results this late. They didn't seem too concerned, so I tried to stay patient.

We waited. And waited. And then waited some more.

As midnight approached, we all started to get antsy. Nearly all other counties in Minnesota had some results posted, but Dakota County still didn't have anything. Katrina Styx, the editor of the Hastings Star Gazette, reached out to Dakota County officials to see what was happening. The reply: "We're still working through our early voting and will post results soon."

So we waited some more. At one point around 1 a.m., my boss suggested I need to come up with a backup plan in case there were no results posted before our Wednesday morning deadline. I panicked, then started to see what we could use to fill the newspaper.

Finally, around 2 a.m., the results finally started to post. After spending so many hours waiting, it was a rush to try and tally the results, get our stories finished, post them online, and get them ready for Thursday morning's newspaper.

I finally left the office around 4:30 a.m., stories mostly written and pages mostly ready to go to the printer later that morning. I fell into bed around 5:30 a.m., right after setting an alarm for 8 a.m. to check in and confirm everything with Thursday's print edition was ready to go. It was, bringing my first election night in Farmington and Rosemount to an end about 12 hours after the polls closed.

Rosemount police break major case

Kim Ukura, Editor

The most interesting story I had the chance to cover since I started at the paper in August was of the Rosemount Police Department's role in helping convict Anton Martynenko of production, distribution and advertising of child pornography. In November, he was sentenced to 38 years in prison for a scheme that victimized more than 155 people, mostly teenage boys, across three states.

The story came on my radar when the Rosemount Police Department posted a link to a piece on Martynenko's conviction on their Facebook page. Jennifer, who formerly covered Rosemount, suggested there might be a followup story on Rosemount's involvement with the case. I emailed Chief Mitchell Scott, who told me I needed to talk with Officer Beth Richtsmeier.

I arrived for an interview with Beth on a Friday morning, not quite knowing what to expect. We talked for more than an hour, as she outlined the case from start to finish. Almost immediately, I knew this was going to be a fascinating story I was lucky to get the chance to share.

Over the next several days, I interviewed most of the important participants in the case. They were all candid and open about the case, and complimentary of both the work Beth did and the support she got from the rest of the Rosemount Police Department.

It ended up being one of those stories where all I needed to do as the reporter was get out of the way — the details of the case, the role Beth played, and the extensive impact her work made were more than enough to be interesting. The Rosemount community should be proud of the dedication and commitment shown by members of the Rosemount Police Department.