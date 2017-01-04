Minnesota Farmers Union selects interim president

Peterson, had been president of the farm advocacy organization for the past 14 years.

"MFU is focused right now on the beginning of the Minnesota Legislative session and working with the new administration in Washington D.C. and our members of Congress" said Wertish. "I look forward to working with lawmakers to address health care, taxes and other issues to help our farmers who face a challenging farm economy."

Wertish, who has a long history in public farm policy and the MFU, will serve until a special election Jan. 21 when MFU county presidents from around the state will vote on filling the remaining year on Peterson's two-year term.

Wertish has filed for the presidential election.

Other candidates include Harmon Wilts, long time member and secretary of the Swift County Farmers Union, former Sen. Lyle Koenen of Chippewa County and former Sen. Vicki Jensen of Steele County.