Grocery bags spread kindness far and wide

Third-graders at North Trail Elementary teamed up with Cub Foods to decorate 400 paper bags with positive messages after reading the book "The Richest Man in Town" by V.J. Smith. The book tells the story of Marty, an elderly Wal-Mart cashier who spreads kindness to each and every customer who visits his register.

When third graders were asked to come up with a December community service project to help people in their community, they wanted to embody Marty's spirit and spread kindness in simple ways.

Third grade teacher Lindsay Bell said teachers knew the idea of decorating grocery bags was a bit unconventional. Typically, North Trail students choose to collect items they can donate to local nonprofits. Last year the entire student body made tie blankets for Lincoln Place, an organization that offers apartments for the homeless. In previous years, they have collected toys for Toys for Town.

"We thought this was kind of risky because it wasn't collecting things or giving something," Bell said, "but spreading that holiday cheer is kind of heartwarming too."

Bell said Marty inspired the students to spread kindness to shoppers this holiday season, and the kids were excited to visit Cub and see their project in action. They wanted to see their act of kindness come full circle, she said.

Cub Foods Lakeville North store director Paula Thoreson said the project will benefit both the store and the school.

"I'm all about feel-good stuff with kids and schools, because in this industry, the way to adult shoppers is through the children," she said. "So it's win-win for us. We donate to the school and then we get back in return."

Thoreson said she has received many positive comments from shoppers in response to the bags. She even had one customer call to tell her she used the bags as a centerpiece during a dinner party she hosted. She hadn't noticed the decorated bags until she returned home to unpack her groceries, and she wanted to use them as a conversation starter for her guests.

“Our customers loved the bags. They thought it was a great idea to pass kindness forward and express Merry Christmas with the bags,” Thoreson said.