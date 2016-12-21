Shop with a Cop brings joy to kids and officers alike

"The freedom of being in a public school and me not necessarily being around to help them with every problem they have ... they've had to make some really huge adjustments in their lives," their mother, Leah Goad, said.

So when the opportunity arose to recognize the sixth and seventh graders for their efforts, the Rosemount Police Department jumped on it.

The Rosemount Police Department's Shop with a Cop program, now in its second year, was created to reward children like Nani and Truth — children who are trying their best at home and in school despite being placed in difficult circumstances.

On Dec. 13, 20 Rosemount police officers, chaplains and Dakota County sheriff deputies paired up with children from the community to go holiday shopping. Each child received $100 to spend at Target on gifts for family members and other special people in their lives. The kids then got to wrap the gifts they selected while enjoying dinner at McDonald's, which provided table service, games with prizes, and exclusive access to Playland.

For this year's Shop with a Cop, the Rosemount Police Department partnered with the Rosemount American Legion, which donated $1,500 toward the event; Rosemount McDonald's, which provided dinner for all participants; and Target in Inver Grove Heights. Officers raised $858 for the event by bagging groceries at Cub Foods in the fall.

Community service officer Julie Pulkrabek said the night was a huge success for kids and officers alike. A few parents were so appreciative of their children's participation they became teary-eyed when they came to pick them up, she said.

One of the goals of Shop with a Cop, according to Pulkrabek, is to help foster positive relationships between kids and law enforcement.

"We hope the kids and families will trust and respect officers of our community and be more willing to approach or ask for help in the future," she said.

Shop with a Cop also offers participants a chance to get out and have some fun. For the Goad family, the event came through on both accounts.

"I think (Truth and Nani) made friendships for life with the cops, which was really pretty cool," Leah said. "I want them to have those relationships. They got in the car and they were like, 'That was the best night ever!'"

Goad said Truth woke up the following morning still talking about how much fun she had the night before. And both kids keep commenting about all the presents under their Christmas tree.

"For us, it just really meant helping the kids to have a better Christmas season, to be able to give," she said. "I don't really have the money to give them to buy gifts. It was really nice for them to be able to pick out their own and to have that gift of being able to give."

Rosemount police officer Alex Eckstein said he enjoyed interacting with the children and hearing their stories. Events like Shop with a Cop show the human side of officers, he said, adding, "We're not robots. We don't just drive around in cars."

Officer Kendra Wubben said the event often means more to the kids and their families than people can understand.

"We don't always get to see the end result or impact we had for someone," she said. "With Shop with a Cop, we get to see the difference we can make. We get to make our community a better place than we found it in that day, which is an awesome feeling."