Rosemount crews will plow Friday afternoon, Saturday morning

Per city ordinance, there is no parking on any streets in Rosemount until they are cleared curb-to-curb.

Priority streets are plowed first. Neighborhood streets are plowed after priority streets are completed.

Please review the Snowplowing Policy at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/198 for other important winter information including parking regulations and requirements for clearing sidewalks.

City staff ask that all garbage bins or other structures are at least four feet behind the curb.

Residents are also encouraged to check and make sure mailboxes are properly installed to avoid possible damage. Information on installation can be found at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/197.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Twin Cities area through 6 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Heavy snowfall is expected through Saturday morning, followed by blowing and drifting snow in the area. Accumulation of between 4 and 10 inches are expected with the storm.