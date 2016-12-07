So this weekend, theatergoers will be introduced to Elle Woods, the sassy and smart sorority sister made famous by Reese Witherspoon in the movie "Legally Blonde," when Rosemount High School presents "Legally Blonde," the musical.

Miller said several things attracted him to this particular musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2007, six years after a movie was released based on the Amanda Brown novel of the same name.

One of its biggest draws, said Miller, was its offering of powerful female roles. Miller said there is a shortage of plays with great opportunities for females, and he wanted to make the most of the strong pool of talent he knew would be auditioning for RHS's winter play.

"Legally Blonde" tells the story of Elle Woods, a popular sorority sister whose boyfriend Warner dumps her unexpectedly. She follows him to Harvard Law School to try and win him back and ends up discovering she is more than just another pretty face. Elle sets out to reach her full potential at law school, proving her doubters wrong while remaining true to herself.

The musical adaptation of "Legally Blonde" is unique in that it features Elle's sorority sisters more prominently than either the book or the film, using them as a narration technique and offering even more female roles.

Miller said the musical's positive message was another big draw for him.

"The message just couldn't be about the importance of being true to yourself, as opposed to just doing what you think will please others, and not being judgemental and basing what you do on appearances," he said. "We follow a character who is breaking with traditional expectations and proving that we should not be limited by what others would lay out for us as our path."

Miller said the musical combines many elements of both the novel and film, but adds music that is fun, upbeat and contemporary.

"We have an outstanding choreographer, so the dance numbers are fun," he said.

He said it also contains some excellent humor.

The play's cast includes both experienced performers and newbies.

"It's a great collection," Miller said. "Each person is bringing a unique strength. Some are strong actors, some are strong dancers, some are talented musicians. It's great to see the way all of their skills complement one another."

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for students and $7 for seniors. Doors will open a half-hour prior to curtain.

To order tickets online, visit www.district196.org/rhs/theaterarts/tickets/. Tickets also may be purchased at the high school's Performing Arts Center Box Office one hour prior to a performance.