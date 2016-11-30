This year's show will celebrate Minnesota Christmases past and present. The two-hour performance will be patterned after variety shows in the style of Perry Como or Andy Williams treating audiences to music, song, dance, comedy and dramatic readings.

"The goal of our shows is to try to have a little something for everyone and try to keep a good variety," event chair Joanne Johnson said. "We try to keep the show moving and keep people from getting bored."

This year's acts will include senior theater group the Second Act Players, Allegro Choral Academy, the Dance Connection, Hot Dish, and the Front Porch Players, among others. Johnson said RAAC members came up with the idea for the "Minnesota Christmas: Memories Old and New" theme during a brainstorming session. As group members reminisced about their favorite Christmas memories hoping they might offer inspiration for a theme, it occurred to them that the idea of Christmas memories was in and of itself a good theme.

"There are enough different memories between the various age groups," Johnson said. "We are thinking about our memories from Christmases past and how we like to carry those traditions forward."

Johnson said many of the skits will be set in the 1950s and '60s, offering little vignettes of activities such as walking downtown, picking out a Christmas tree from the YMCA lot and decorating the tree with family. One scene will depict a character flipping through the television channels, and on each channel, a different form of live entertainment will appear.

Though the show will offer plenty of comedy and lighthearted moments, it will take on a more serious tone when former Rosemount High School English teacher Chuck Brooks conducts a dramatic reading of a poem that reminds people to think of those less fortunate.

"The holidays aren't always the happiest for everyone," Johnson said. "A lot of people struggle. We try to keep it real."

Johnson said she hopes families create their own new holiday memories by making Christmas at the Steeple Center an annual event.

Tickets for Christmas at the Steeple Center are $14 each and are available in advance at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door the day of the show. Donations for the Rosemount Family Resource Center and Food Shelf are welcome.

To cap off a weekend of holiday festivities, the Rosemount Area Arts Council is teaming up with the Rosemount Community Band to put on a Hometown Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Steeple Center.

The concert is free to the public, though attendees are invited to bring a nonperishable food item for the Rosemount Family Resource Center and Food Shelf, or to contribute a freewill cash donation to the Rosemount Community Band.