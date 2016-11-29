By Friday morning it boasted brand new ceiling tiles and tracks, fresh paint, new wall outlets and covers, and more energy efficient LED lighting. Dancers were able to kick up their heels on the dance floor's new, special-order tiles, and new carpet will be installed soon too.

The building upgrade comes courtesy of an $11,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation. Post 9433 Commander Tim Gaier said people have been talking about the remodel since he joined the post two years ago, but it had fallen by the wayside due to a change in management.

Gaier applied for the grant through the Eagan Home Depot store and was happy to receive a call telling him it was approved. Workers came out to assess the building's needs, and on Thursday, about 25 volunteers from area Home Depot stores were on site giving the space a one-day facelift.

"They knocked out a lot of work in one day," Gaier said.

Gaier got to choose the paint colors with the help of designers from Home Depot, and he said that although the walls remain a neutral shade, they brighten up the space significantly. He met with some of the posts's regulars at a Friends of Veterans Vikings tailgate party on Sunday and heard nothing but positive comments about the new look.

"It was just really great to see it all come together," he said. "People were pretty excited about it, given how overdue it was for an updated look. I couldn't be happier with the way it turned out."

The remodel is Home Depot's second for the Rosemount VFW, which updated its banquet room with grant money from The Home Depot Foundation several years ago.

Rosemount VFW Post 9433 is located at 2625 120th St. W., along Highway 3 and South Robert Trail on the border of Rosemount and Eagan. It is home to more than 200 veterans representing all branches of the military from World War II through present day conflicts.

The Home Depot Foundation is a group of more than 300,000 associate volunteers who work to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families and aid communities affected by natural disasters.