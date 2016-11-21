Get your achy breaky heart rate up at Country Heat

Hobson Stoner is one of the first and only instructors in Minnesota to be certified in the new dance fitness format, which was released by Beachbody in July. And although the instructor said she feels a bit like a beached whale these days, Nickie Carrigan said Hobson Stoner has been rocking the workouts she leads.

"It is amazing to see her up there doing everything," Carrigan said. "It simply shows that this is a safe, low-impact workout, and it is doable for all levels of fitness."

Carrigan said Hobson Stoner, who has never taken a dance class in her life, makes learning the moves fun and approachable for all levels of fitness and dance experience.

"I have taken the class several times and I leave there soaked in sweat," she said. "It is a fun way to get cardio exercise without have to drop and do burpees."

The 45-minute class requires no learning of complicated choreography, but rather relies on piecing together simple moves that target different parts of the body. Participants learn the first move, practice it and repeat. They then learn the second move, practice and repeat, and so forth. Eventually they put all the moves together.

"There is a lot of repetition," Hobson Stoner said. "They're very, very simple moves, but they're very, very effective."

Hobson Stoner said Country Heat has quickly become one of the most popular classes on their schedule, which she attributes to its simple format and the fact that it's modifiable to any level of fitness. She said the class is super high energy, easy to follow, and uses songs from the radio that everybody knows.

"We have been absolutely blown away by the interest that we've had and by the excitement for the class," she said.

Nickie Carrigan Fitness: The Warehouse is a boutique style group fitness studio located at the corner of 145th Street and Cameo Ave. W. inside Rosemount's historic Corrigan Electric building. Country Heat is offered Monday nights at 6 p.m. Visit www.nickiecarriganfitness.com for more information or to register.