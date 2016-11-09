Clinton, appearing after a bruising election loss to the New York real estate magnate, urged supporters to keep an open mind on Trump and give him a chance to lead.

"Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans," Clinton told hundreds of supporters and staff at a Manhattan hotel.

"This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I'm sorry that we did not win this election for the values we shared and the vision we hold for our country," she said to cheers.

Possibly facing her last opportunity for a presidential run, Clinton, 69, acknowledged Tuesday night's results were painful and that she was disappointed.

She urged her assembled staff and supporters, deflated after recent national opinion polls indicated a good chance at victory, to continue to work for a better nation.

"This is painful and it will be for a long time," Clinton said. "But I want you to remember this: Our campaign was never about one person or even one election. It was about the country we love and about building an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted."

The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state said the election results showed the nation was deeply divided, but the voters had spoken.

"Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."