When unofficial results were reported just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, incumbent Jeff Weisensel and newcomer Heidi Freske emerged as the winners in the race.

Weisensel earned 5,576 votes, followed by Freske with 4,624 votes. Incumbent Vanessa Demuth earned 4,534 votes, just 90 votes behind Freske. Brenda Rivera was in fourth with 3,755 votes.

The four candidates on the ballot emerged out of a primary election in August.

Demuth was seeking her second term on the council, while Weisensel was seeking his third. Newcomers Freske and Rivera were looking for their first terms on the council.

Weisensel said Rosemount's biggest challenge is increasing tax capacity across a broad number of types of property to provide revenue for essential city services.

"As a city, we need to find more and better private/public partnerships, innovative solutions and technology as well as patience to handle those wants and needs within our ability to pay," Demuth wrote in his candidate survey.

Weisensel said he brings "practical and positive leadership" as well "results-oriented service and progressive growth vision" to the city council.

Freske said the city's top priority should be increasing the tax base through new businesses and growth of existing businesses in the city.

"In order to achieve real progress, we need to do a better job of self-promoting Rosemount's footprint and our talented workforce," Freske said.

Freske said she would bring balance and representation for all Rosemount residents to the council. "We need to think differently and be innovative in order to attract potential business suitors," she said.

The city of Rosemount is home to approximately 23,000 people on across nearly 36 square miles. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, there were 13,873 registered voters in Rosemount as of 7 a.m. on Election Day.

The Rosemount City Council will canvass the returns to make them official on Nov. 14. Look for detailed election results on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results.