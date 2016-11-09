Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Rosemount Town Pages
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Incumbents leading in District 57 and District 57B
Click for election updates
Hudson, MacDonald compete for MN court seat
Minnesotans like panel for determining legislator pay
No voting results from Dakota County posted at midnight
More Topics
crime and courts
government
education
business
politics
region
accidents
sports
Headlines
NORTHLAND OUTDOORS TV: Embrace winter’s majesty on this sled dog trek into Minnesota’s backcountry
Class 6A football: Late drive sends Irish back to state tournament
Class 2A state soccer: Centennial edges Irish to cap off unbeaten season
Girls soccer: Irish play for state title Thursday
Section 3AAA volleyball: Irish open with sweep of Eastview
More Topics
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
New art at Steeple Center looks at past and present Vietnam
LaComb sees first play come to life
Vet uses metal art to give back to service members
RHS student earns Eagle rank
Senior food program seeks more participation
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
events
notices
Headlines
SUMMONS - Chad Michael Larson - being sued
state project no. SP 0219-608-001
Bankers Mortgage Company vs Weich
Washington Mutual Bank vs Jones
Wells Fargo Bank vs Cobb
obituaries
Headlines
Erling Kindem, 91
Ruth N. Eielr, 98
Margaret F. Enkkeli, 87
Charles A.
Milton W. Dunwell, 90
opinion
Headlines
Chuck Brooks: ‘Upgrading’ my education and playing the organ
Chuck Brooks: Celebrating 100 years of students in a new book
Bill Droste: Season of giving starts with Haunted Woods Trail
Letter: Consider Heidi Freske for city council
Letter: Holly Jenkins shows up to make a difference
More Topics
columns
letters
editorials
Magazine Rack
Real Estate Showcase
Print Ads
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Click for election updates
By
RiverTown Newsroom
Today at 2:20 a.m.
Explore related topics:
News
Advertisement