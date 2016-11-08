As part of the city's maintenance program, the Parks and Recreation Department decided to replace and expand the paved brick patio outside the warming shelter/bathroom facility located just behind city hall in Rosemount's Central Park.

The shelter was built in the early 1990s, with the pavers added sometime in the mid-90s. After 20 years, the pavers at that site and other areas of the city were in need of some maintenance, said Tom Schuster, parks supervisor with the city of Rosemount.

But the patio has some special significance for many in the community. Approximately 90 of the pavers were engraved with names of individuals, families, businesses and organizations who donated to help complete the patio when it was first built.

Fortunately, most of the engraved pavers were still in good enough shape to be salvaged, said Paul Devine, owner of Devine Design Hardscapes and contractor on the project.

Devine and his crew collected the engraved pavers while removing the patio, then stacked them up for storage. Anyone interested in getting their engraved paver can contact Devine at paul@devinehardscapes.com for more information.

Fortunately, those who originally donated in support of the patio won't have their contributions erased — the city replaced all of the engraved pavers with newly-engraved concrete pavers to reflect and respect the previous donations to the city, Schuster said.

"We knew that if we replaced the patio, then we needed to respect that people paid for the original project," Schuster. "We want people who visit to feel good about the building."