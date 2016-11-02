Seasonal parking restrictions begin this week in Rosemount
Seasonal parking restrictions for the city of Rosemount began Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will end April 1, 2017.
Rosemount's city code states that no vehicles can be parked on a public street, highway or alley after a snowfall of more than two inches until the street has been plowed from curb to curb.
Vehicles also cannot be parked on streets, highways or alleys overnight, specifically from 2-6 a.m.
The Rosemount Police Department encourages residents to keep vehicles off the streets during this time to avoid being ticketed.