District 196 Budget Advisory Council to meet Nov. 9

Topics for the Nov. 9 meeting include a review of the district audit report for fiscal year 2016, an enrollment report, parameters for the district financial plan, and an update on certification of the 2016 (payable 2017) property tax levy.

The BAC advises the District 196 School Board on matters related to finance. The 12-member BAC is made up of nine parents/residents and three district employees, including a teacher, support staff representative and principal representative. The director of finance and operations and three school board members serve as ex-officio members of the BAC.

For more information about the BAC, call the office of the director of finance and operations at 651-423-7713.