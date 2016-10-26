In 2015, around 3,200 people walked the trail, which organizers describe as a "not a scary Halloween," perfect for young children through middle school students.

"It's not people jumping out or anything, it's just a fun for everybody type of event," said organizing committee member Paul Hester.

The Haunted Woods has been a fixture of Halloween in Rosemount since 1982, when the event was first organized by volunteers from the city of Rosemount, Rosemount High School, and residents of the community.

The famous Halloween Blizzard of 1991, which dumped 41 inches of snow on the Twin Cities area over two days, forced the Haunted Woods to be cancelled that year. Many props were damaged, and interest waned for several years.

Since the event was renamed the Haunted Woods Trail in 2002, it has been revamped and continually improved to include more decorations, props, lighting, and sound. The organizing committee collects and donates non-perishable food items to local food shelves. The event celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2012.

Volunteers are still needed to help make the Haunted Woods Trail a success. Anyone interested in helping set up the trail can come to Central Park at 8 a.m. on Oct. 29.

For more information visit www.rosemountevents.com, call Mike Bouchard at 612-840-9016, or email rosemounthalloween@gmail.com.

Trunk or Treat

Community of Hope Church, 14401 Biscayne Ave. W. will be hosting its fifth annual trunk or treat event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Between 25 to 30 cars will form a circle in the church parking lot and open their trunks for trunk-or-treaters. Each car will be decorated. The church also offers indoor tables and games and hot beverages to warm up if the weather is chilly. This event regularly draws between 400 and 500 people. For more information, call 651-322-5679 or visit cohlc.org.