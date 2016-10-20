Name suggestions will be accepted through Nov. 11. Suggestions can be submitted on the district's website at www.district196.org or mailed to: District 196 Superintendent's Office, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount.

Names submitted by the deadline will be reviewed by the administration and a select group of names will be forwarded to a committee of parents from the five elementary schools surrounding Elementary 19 — Cedar Park, Diamond Path, Highland, Parkview, Rosemount and Shannon Park.

The committee will forward a recommendation to the school board, which is expected to select the name at its Dec. 12 regular meeting. The district does not allow schools to be named after people.

The district has also begun advertising for a principal for Elementary 19. The job was posted on Oct. 17 and will remain open through Nov. 4. Interviews will be conducted in November, and a principal is expected to be elected the week of Nov. 12.

The final attendance area recommendation for Elementary 19 will be presented to the District 196 School Board at their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, with a vote on the proposal scheduled for Nov. 14.

More information about the proposed attendance area can be found online at www.district196.org and clicking "Preliminary Recommendation Elementary Attendance-Area Changes."