RHS Theater to present three short comedies Oct. 13-16

The Rosemount High School Theater Department will present their fall show, "A Night at the Theatre: Three Short Comedies," beginning Thursday, Oct. 13.

The short comedies will begin with "Audience," by Michael Frayn, an amusing satire about audiences by the author of Noises Off takes place in the seats of a West End theatre.

The second show is "Take Five" by Westley M. Pederson, a delightful play filled with surprises and zany characters that is pure entertainment.

The final performance is "The Real Inspector Hound" by Tom Stoppard, a play-within-a-play in which two critics find themselves as unsuspecting suspects while watching a classic whodunit.

There will be a free senior citizens preview at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Performances are 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, and 15, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/1NAnAeH or from the RHS Peforming Arts Box Center Box Office by calling 651-423-7540.