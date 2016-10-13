The audience won't know until the end of the play, said director Keith Reid.

"People are kept guessing through the whole show," he said.

The Rosemount Area Arts Council's community theater group, the Front Porch Players, will be performing "A Fine Monster You Are" this weekend.

The entire play, by Monk Ferris, takes place in the living room of the elderly Emily Holbrook and lasts about two hours.

Her ancient family mansion has only one window, which is barred, and a strange, century-old stone wall with a heavy oak door that is locked because, legend has it, there's a horrible monster trapped inside.

Billed as a two-act "creepy crawly comedy," the play will have the audience laughing and shrieking alternately.

"It's not done very often, in fact we're the only group in the United States doing it right now," Reid said. "But it is a funny play and very seasonably appropriate."

Besides a monster, there may also be a diamond the size of a football hidden in the house. Emily decides to hold a seance to speak with her great grandfather about these mysteries.

"That leads to a bunch of shenanigans by people trying to find the diamond," Reid said.

RAAC's board met months ago to determine which play they would be doing. Several were handed out to directors to research. All but "A Fine Monster You Are" were discarded because either the content was inappropriate or the venue would need to be larger or the cast bigger.

A few of the actors were pulled from the "Second Act Players," a newly formed senior theater group, to be in the play. The others come from all over, Reid said. They are Faye Heffel as Emily Holbrook, Sherry Allen as Agatha, Liz Swabey-Keith as Suzette, David Albino as Corky, Danielle Beneke as Flax, Alan Davis as Dr. Starbuck and Nancy Merrick as Kyla.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

"It will get everybody ready for Halloween," Reid said.

"A Fine Monster You Are" will open at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Performances are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 23. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at the door, online at rosemountarts.com/monster.html, or by mailing a check to RAAC, P.O. Box 409, Rosemount, MN 55068.