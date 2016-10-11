Marching Irish take top prizes at state competition

Rosemount Marching Band Drum Majors Andrea Gordon, Adam Shew, Isabel Edgar and Colette Edgar are pictured with the band’s four awards from the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships. (Submitted Photo)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band took first place in their class and overall at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships on Saturday, Oct. 8. The band performed their 2016 field show, “Love At First Bite.” (Submitted Photo)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band earned the Youth in Music Grand Champion Award and took first place in Class 4A competition at the Youth in Music (YIM) Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event featured 24 high school marching bands from across Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota that marched in field show competition.

In addition to taking first place in Class 4A, the Marching Irish also earned the caption award for Outstanding Color Guard.

Ten bands from the preliminary competition move on to the finals on Saturday evening. During finals, preliminary class status is eliminated and all bands participate as equals.

The RhS Marching Band finished first in finals competition to earn the YIM Grand Champion Award. Other top finishers included Eden Prairie, Marshall, Eastview and Irondale.

The YIM competition also determines the Minnesota State High School Marching Band Champions, which the bands from Wisconsin and South Dakota are not eligible for. The Minnesota State Championships were awarded to Rosemount (Class 4A), Grand Rapids (Class 3A), Minnetonka (Class 2A) and Anoka (Class 1A).

Senior Drum Major Isabel Edgars said she was honored to have been able to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It really helped to fuel us to perform to our utmost potential on Saturday," she said. "The shows were full of so much energy that we were really able to bring the story and the passion to life and excite ourselves and the crowd. It was the most incredible feeling I've ever had."

YIM also gives special recognition awards called the YIMMY. Receiving this year's YIMMY Butch Dufault Memorial Award was former and long-time Rosemount High School Band Director Steve Olsen.

The marching band will finish their competition season on Oct. 22 at the Bands of America (BOA) Super Regionals in St. Louis, Missouri. At BOA, Rosemount will perform their field show against high school bands from all over the Midwest.

The Rosemount High School Marching Band has also been selected to participate in the 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. For more information about the band visit www.rosemountband.com.