Father Paul Kammen of the Church of St. Joseph in Rosemount holds a picture of one of his favorite birds, the Short-eared Owl, which he donated to the church’s Harvest Festival. His work has been featured on the National Geographic website.

Just as Jesus left the crowds he ministered to for some time alone with God in the wilderness, self-described introvert Father Paul Kammen says he does the same thing, only he brings a camera with him.

Kammen, 39, who serves at the Church of St. Joseph in Rosemount, has spent every spare moment over the last seven years slipping away into the wilderness with his Canon 70D Mark II admiring God's creation.

Recently he was in Grand Forks, North Dakota, looking for the elusive short-eared owl.

"Just to be able to see the owl in the right light was exciting," Kammen said. It's one of three favorite photos he's framed and donated to the parish's annual Harvest Festival fundraiser.

The other two are of a black bear cub he took in Sequoia National Park and the Half Dome mountain in Yosemite National Park.

"The dark clouds were behind it and the sun was coming out at the same time," he said, explaining why he was so fond of that photo.

He's traveled internationally where he's shot the Eiffel Tower, Vatican City, and architecture in London and Cambridge. But nothing compares to the great outdoors.

"Cities are so busy and crowded," he said. "I prefer going to a national park."

Earlier this month, his photography got noticed by National Geographic. Out of thousands of photos submitted online, his "Grand Prismatic Fogbow" was featured as one of the daily dozen.

Kammen had been in Yellowstone, following a hired guide who took him to an area of the park at six in the morning where volcanic steam is constantly escaping through the dry, cracked earth.

"There was so much steam and the sun was coming out at the same time. It created a fogbow," he said. "A colorless rainbow."

At other times, he's chased trains across Minnesota from Minneapolis to Hinckley to Duluth, driving ahead so he can photograph the train in action.

Sometimes his curiosity has gotten him into trouble.

"I went out [to Hastings] because there was a rare bird that was seen up there, the Prairie Warbler," he said. His plan was to get up at 5 a.m., photograph the bird, and get back in time for church.

Instead, he got lost in the woods, never saw the bird, and after wandering into someone's backyard, was able to get back just in time to deliver the mass.

Birds are his favorite subject to photograph. He watches websites where people report on what birds they've seen and where, especially during migrations.

"Warblers are one of my favorite birds and a lot of them nest here," he said.

Kammen lives with Kirby, a rescue Golden Pyrenees, who he calls "the greatest dog in the world, 117 pounds of fluffy fun."

His office walls are crammed with his favorite photographs and his floor supports a large dog dish. He'll warn you when you sit down that you may get dog hair on you.

Photography for Kammen is more than a hobby, it's a special connection with God.

"I find it a wonderful way to relax and capture memories," he said, "but photography can also transport you."

He's been experimenting with taking photos at night and hopes one day to capture the Northern Lights in his lens.

"It's on my wish list," he said.

Also on that list are more of what he loves best, more parks, more birds and more owls.

You can see more of his photography online at fatherpaul.smugmug.com. View his fogbow picture at yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/photos/8883642/.