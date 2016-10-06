Lions Club president to visit DCTC Oct. 7

The Dakota County Technical College Lions Club will host International Club President Bob Corlew during a banquet on campus on Friday, Oct. 7.

Corlew, who oversees Lions Club International's 1.4 million members, will visit the campus as part of a tour to promote the organization's 2016 theme "New Mountains to Climb." Additionally, Corlew will present a $1,000 donation from Lions International to the DCTC Foundation.

The DCTC Lions Club consists of students who serve the college and community through a variety of activities and service project including Polar Plunge, Habitat for Humanity, and a campus-wide annual chili cook-off.

"To have the Lions International President, who oversees clubs in 210 countries, come visit us at DCTC is remarkable," said DCTC club advisor Brett Kolles. "What makes it even more significant is that our club is relatively new. We've only been around since 2010."

Lions International has identified four core service areas that they would like clubs to concentrate on for the Centennial Celebration. The four areas include vision, hunger, youth and environment.

In partnership with the Rosemount Club, Lions members will pick up garbage along County Road 42 (environment); collect eyeglasses for donation (vision); ask participants to bring nonperishable food items for donation (hunger); and donating the remaining money raised to the students at DCTC (youth).

"This is a very proud moment for us DCTC Lions. The large number of service projects our club takes on is a credit to the vibrancy and heart of our students," said Kolles.