Polka through Rosemount at Oktoberfest Oct. 7

Get ready to kick up your feet and pick up a stein during the Rosemount Area Arts Council's first Oktoberfest, a new event organizers hope will cast a wider net in the Rosemount community.

"Everyone loves to go to northeast Minneapolis to drink beer and polka, so we thought we'd try an event for a few hours on a Friday night to see what the community thinks," said RAAC Program Chair Joanne Johnson.

Oktoberfest, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Steeple Center, will feature polka music from the Wendinger Band of New Ulm. The band is celebrating their 45th year of music with an October tour across Minnesota.

In addition to polka music, Rosemount's Oktoberfest will include traditional German games and activities, a yodeling contest, and traditional German snacks and beer for sale.

This the second new event the RAAC has put on this fall in support of the organization's mission to build community through the arts.

At the end of September, they hosted a "Rockin' Fall Fest" concert featuring Mixed Brew, a Twin Cities-based cover band, along with games and activities for all ages.

"We're continuing to try and broaden the events that we offer to reach more ages and interests," Johnson explained. "We want to provide fun, relatively inexpensive opportunities to get together in the community."

Admission for Oktoberfest is $10, but children 8 and under are free. For more information visit www.rosemountarts.com.