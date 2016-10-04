Contributors and supporters came together on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for the dedication of Cambrian Commons, the second senior housing development in Rosemount opened by the Dakota County Community Development Agency,

With the opening of this facility, Dakota County now leads the nation in local funding for affordable senior housing, said Mike Slavik, Dakota County Commission and chair of the Dakota County CDA.

Cambrian Commons includes 60 apartments, made up of 34 one-bedroom units and 26 two-bedroom units designed for adults 55 and older. Other amenities include secured entrances, a community room and kitchen, club room, exercise room, and screened porch.

The development is owned by the Dakota County Community Development Agency, which operates several other senior housing programs in the area, including Cameo Place in Rosemount and Vermillion River Crossing in Farmington.

Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste said the city has a long history of working with partners like Dakota County to develop affordable housing in the community.

In the last 25 years, the percentage of the population in Rosemount over 55 has doubled. Across Dakota County, the number people 65 and older expected to nearly triple over the next 15 years.

"Rosemount continues to have a population that is younger than the average for the Twin Cities, but that average is getting older," said Droste.

The land Cambrian Commons sits on, along South Robert Trail just south of 147th Street, used to be farmland, before it became home to a plumbing and heating contractor. About 10 years ago, the city of Rosemount purchased the property as part of a larger effort to revitalize the downtown area, Droste said.

"Cambrian Commons will add to the vitality of our downtown, will make our community more livable than it already is, and will contribute to the sustainable future of Rosemount," said Droste.

Another leader on the project who spoke during the dedication was District 4 Commissioner Nancy Schouweiler, who represents the city of Rosemount. Schouweiler, the first female chair of the Dakota County board, announced in January that she will retire at the end of her term in 2016.

"The wave of aging seniors has been on the horizon for quite some time, however we've been planning at both the county and CDA levels to improve services for seniors and provide a spectrum of housing types in communities where seniors can continue to live independently," said Schouweiler.

Cambrian Commons was designed by Insite Architects of St. Paul, and the contractor with Eagle Building Company of Minneapolis.

For more information about Cambrian Commons, call the Dakota County CDA at 651-675-4400 or visit www.dakotacda.org.

Farmington Rosemount Independent Town Pages Reporter Jennifer Steichen contributed to this story.