RHS Marching Irish place second at Blue Springs competition

Rosemount Marching Band Drum Majors (left to right) Adam Shew, Andrea Gordon, Colette Edgar and Isabel Edgar accept the second place overall trophy at the Golden Regiment Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Blue Springs, Missouri. (Submitted Photo)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band took second place overall in the Golden Regiment Invitational marching band competition in Blue Springs, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This is the first year the Marching Irish have participated in this competition, which included 23 bands from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois and Minnesota.

All bands competed in one of four classes, 1A to 4A, based on school enrollment size. Rosemount participated in Class 3A and took first place in the preliminary round of competition. The band also captured all three Class 3A Caption Awards — Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding General Effect.

The top 12 bands from the preliminary competition then advanced to finals, where class ranks are discarded and all bands compete as equals. In finals, Rosemount finished second behind Union High School Marching Band from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and ahead of Bentonville (AR) High School Marching Band, two Class 4A competitors in preliminary rounds.

Rosemount's field show is entitled "Love at First Bite." The band will participate in the Youth In Music (YIM) Marching Band Competition at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct. 8, and then in the Bands of America (BOA) Marching Band Competition in St. Louis on Oct. 22, where they will again meet several of the bands they competed with in Blue Springs.

Irondale Music of the Knight Festival

The RHS Marching Irish competed in the Irondale Music of the Knight festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, where they took first place in Class AAA competition. They were also presented with Caption Awards for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding Soloist — Andrea Gordon (flute).

