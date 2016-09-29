Population growth major issue in comprehensive plan

Rosemount Community Development Director Kim Lindquist speaks to residents about land use and transportation planning during a community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 to discuss updates to the city’s comprehensive plan. (Kim Ukura | Independent Town Pages)

By the year 2040, the city of Rosemount could see its population grow by 40 percent, a challenge city officials hope to prepare for while updating the city's comprehensive plan.

As a city in the seven-county metro area, Rosemount is required by the Met Council to update its comprehensive plan every 10 years. The last version of the plan was approved in 2009 and looked ahead to 2030.

"In general, it's worth going back and looking at things that have happened over the past 10 years and going back and updating our plan to account for changes and new information," said Rosemount Senior Planner Kyle Klatt.

A key piece of the plan, said Klatt, is how the city will accommodate significant population growth over the next 15 years. According to data released by the Met Council, the population of Rosemount was 21,874 in 2010. By 2020, that number is expected to increase to 25,900. By 2040, around 38,000 people are expected to call Rosemount home.

Overall, the Met Council expects the population of Dakota County to increase from around 400,000 people in 2010 to 514,000 people by the year 2040. Rosemount, and other cities like Farmington, Lakeville and Hastings are expected to become home for many of those additional Dakota County residents, Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste said.

"Our neighboring cities are almost fully developed, and so because of that I think you're seeing an increase in pressure for various uses and activities, including houses and commercial uses, that will continue to shape the city," said Klatt.

Another challenge facing the city is changing demographics. In 1990, around 10 percent of the population of Rosemount was over 55. The most recent American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that group had grown to account for 21 percent of the city's population.

"How millennials and baby boomers and seniors look at housing is quite a bit different than what it was 20 years ago," said Droste.

In addition to housing, the comprehensive plan also needs to address parks, transportation, infrastructure, water resources, economic competitiveness and plans for implementation.

As part of the planning process, the city has organized three smaller groups to focus on specific areas of the city that focus areas for future development.

In addition to a task force looking specifically at downtown Rosemount, smaller groups have also met to discuss the North Central Planning Area, rural residential land east of South Robert Trail and west of Akron Avenue and South East Planning Area, mostly agricultural land between 145th Street and 160th Street east of Highway 52.

"One of the trends we've seen, especially in the smaller neighborhood groups we're working with, has been focusing on the extent the city is going to be trying to maintain and preserve rural character versus accepting and moving forward with some of the growth that's anticipated to occur," said Klatt.

During a community input meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, Klatt and Rosemount Community Development Director Kim Lindquist fielded questions from community members about the process.

One attendee asked how the property owned by the University of Minnesota, UMore Park, fits into planning over the next 15 to 20 years.

Klatt said an environmental review of the property completed approximately five years ago dictates some of the uses for the property. The U of M hasn't brought any formal requests to change the property designation from agricultural research, Klatt said.

"We would anticipate that over the next 10, 20 years or so the University will bring forward some project, but they will need to be consistent with that environmental review," said Klatt.

Because the gravel extraction permits on the site extend through most of the time-frame for this comprehensive plan update, the city of Rosemount is focusing more on development outside that area, Klatt said.

"Because the the University is just a different type of entity, the normal market forces don't maybe lend itself as much to development on that site as maybe some other areas," added Lindquist. "We're probably going to do more of a dual track so we have the ability and the flexibility so that we don't have extensive processes in either location."

The process to update the comprehensive plan will continue over the next two years. By the summer of 2017, Klatt said the city hopes to have a draft of the plan ready that the public can formally review through the end of the year. The plan must be submitted to the Met Council by the end of 2018.

Residents who would like to review or comment on the plan can do so online by visiting ci.rosemount.mn.us/plan. Questions about the plan or the process can be directed to Kyle Klatt, senior planner, at Kyle.Klatt@ci.rosemount.mn.us or 651-322-2052.