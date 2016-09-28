Task force proposes attendance area for Elementary 19

The proposed attendance area for Elementary 19, District 196's new elementary school set to open in the fall of 2017, is shown on this diagram in red. (Submitted image)

Approximately 700 students from five District 196 elementary schools may be the first to attend Elementary 19 when it opens in the fall of 2017.

The proposed attendance area for the new school, located in Lakeville at the corner of County Road 46 and Diamond Path, includes students who currently attend Rosemount, Shannon Park, Parkview, Diamond Path and Highland elementary schools.

The attendance recommendation presented to the District 196 School Board on Monday, Sept. 26 was developed by a group of parents and administrators on the Elementary Attendance Area Reconfiguration Task Force.

The task force met four times in September to develop the recommendation, based on a series of guidelines set by the school board. These guidelines directed the group to impact the fewest number of students and schools, develop contiguous and natural attendance areas, allow room for growth at Elementary 19, and consider both demographics and transportation, explained Tanya Danner, a parent representative from Rosemount Elementary who served on the task force.

The proposed attendance area for Elementary 19 includes neighborhoods between Pilot Knob Road to the west and Highway 3 to the east. It stretches primarily from 155th St. to the north and the district border to the south.

It also includes students who currently attend Shannon Park Elementary and live in the area bounded by Diamond Path, 160th Street, Shannon Parkway, and 150th Street. Highland Elementary students who live in an area bounded by Regatta Park, 160th Street, Pilot Knob Road, and 155th Street will also attend Elementary 19.

The task force further recommended that students attending Highland Elementary who live in a triangular area south of 150th Street and north of Dodd Boulevard attend Diamond Path Elementary in order to create a contiguous school boundary.

David Chumbley, a task force member representing Shannon Park, said the proposed changes bring about an equal number of students from four of the five elementary schools contributing to Elementary 19.

"This should allow the transition to be smoother for the students going to Elementary 19, as many of their friends and neighbors will be going with them," said Chumbley.

The proposed changes will not affect the middle school or high school attendance areas, said Sally Soliday, District 196 elementary education director.

Board treasurer Bob Schutte said he appreciated the time members of the task force put into developing the recommendation.

"I think the fact that the parents have been so willing to step forward and work with this, that's truly local control," said Schutte.

There may still be opportunities for students to remain in their current elementary school, particularly students in the fourth or fifth grade, noted Superintendent Jane Berenz.

"It's all emotional, and I know that for everybody," said Berenz. "We'll weigh all of those options to see what we can do for families."

The district will host two listening sessions on the proposed changes next week to gather feedback from parents — one from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Rosemount Middle School and one from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Scott Highlands Middle School.

The task force's presentation to the school board on Monday, Sept. 26, along with detailed maps outlining the proposed attendance area, can be viewed online at www.district196.org/District/SchoolBoard/elemattdareachanges.cfm.